Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James sent down to the team's South Bay G-League squad

AFP
The historic media run of Bronny James comes to a halt as he takes his talents to the G-League for the time being.
The historic media run of Bronny James comes to a halt as he takes his talents to the G-League for the time being.Getty Images via AFP / Gregory Shamus
Bronny James (20), the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has been assigned by the Los Angeles Lakers to their G-League developmental squad, the club announced on Thursday.

The move will break up the only father-son duo on the same team in NBA history, with James and his famous father, 39-year-old four-time NBA champion LeBron, having played on the court together for the first time on October 22nd in a historic Lakers home victory over Minnesota.

Bronny James scored his first NBA basket in a 134-110 loss at Cleveland on October 30th and has appeared in four games for the Lakers this season, averaging just 1.0 points per game, 0.5 assists per game, and 0.2 rebounds per game.

James is expected to stay on the Los Angeles roster for a Friday home game against the Philadelphia 76ers then make his debut with the South Bay Lakers on Saturday, according to ESPN. 

James will play only in South Bay home games while he shuttles between the developmental league and the NBA and manages his time on both rosters.

Players like James, who was taken with the 55th overall pick in the second round of this year's NBA Draft, often spend time improving their skills in the G-League.

Both Lakers coach JJ Redick and James' agents have said their understanding from the start was that James would divide time between both clubs this season.

Click here to keep up to date with everything Los Angeles Lakers.

