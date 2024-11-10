Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant week-to-week with sore hip after mid-air collision

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant week-to-week with sore hip after mid-air collision

AFP
The Grizzlies may have to do without their star player
The Grizzlies may have to do without their star playerGetty Images via AFP / Justin Ford
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (25) has been placed on a week-to-week status with a right hip injury, the NBA club announced on Saturday.

The two-time All-Star guard was hurt in Wednesday's 131-114 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers when he tried to catch a lob in the third quarter and was hit in the air by another player, causing him to land awkwardly.

An MRI exam showed Morant suffered a posterior hip subluxation without dislocation - the joint pulling apart but the bones still touching - and multiple associated Grade 1 (mild) pelvic muscle strains.

Morant is averaging 20.6 points, 9.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds a game this season for the Grizzlies, who are 6-4 and sixth in the Western Conference.

The guard voiced his frustrations over the over-physical play.

Morant played only nine games last season, sitting out at the start on a 25-game suspension after flashing a gun during a social media session before undergoing season-ending right shoulder surgery last January.

Mentions
BasketballNBAJa MorantMemphis GrizzliesLos Angeles LakersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NBA roundup: Cavaliers beat the Warriors to remain undefeated, Celtics win in overtime
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James sent down to the team's South Bay G-League squad
Despite injury setback, Davis expects more from his Lakers team for the season
Basketball
NBA roundup: Cavaliers improve their perfect start to 11-0 record with win over the Nets
Utah Jazz earn second win of the season despite big night from Wembanyama
New Orleans Pelicans lose star Williamson long-term due to hamstring strain
NBA roundup: Bucks snap six-game losing streak, Timberwolves roll in Chicago
NBA roundup: Curry outduels Tatum in Warriors win, Nuggets roll Thunder
Embiid in trouble: 76ers centre hit with three-game ban for shoving journalist
Most Read
Football Tracker: Liverpool defeat Aston Villa as Juventus and PSG pick up wins
Gauff fights back to beat Zheng to WTA Finals title and record payout in Riyadh
Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record
Guardiola left confused by undercooked Grealish's England call-up

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings