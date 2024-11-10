Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant week-to-week with sore hip after mid-air collision
The two-time All-Star guard was hurt in Wednesday's 131-114 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers when he tried to catch a lob in the third quarter and was hit in the air by another player, causing him to land awkwardly.
An MRI exam showed Morant suffered a posterior hip subluxation without dislocation - the joint pulling apart but the bones still touching - and multiple associated Grade 1 (mild) pelvic muscle strains.
Morant is averaging 20.6 points, 9.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds a game this season for the Grizzlies, who are 6-4 and sixth in the Western Conference.
The guard voiced his frustrations over the over-physical play.
Morant played only nine games last season, sitting out at the start on a 25-game suspension after flashing a gun during a social media session before undergoing season-ending right shoulder surgery last January.