Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant week-to-week with sore hip after mid-air collision

The Grizzlies may have to do without their star player

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (25) has been placed on a week-to-week status with a right hip injury, the NBA club announced on Saturday.

The two-time All-Star guard was hurt in Wednesday's 131-114 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers when he tried to catch a lob in the third quarter and was hit in the air by another player, causing him to land awkwardly.

An MRI exam showed Morant suffered a posterior hip subluxation without dislocation - the joint pulling apart but the bones still touching - and multiple associated Grade 1 (mild) pelvic muscle strains.

Morant is averaging 20.6 points, 9.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds a game this season for the Grizzlies, who are 6-4 and sixth in the Western Conference.

The guard voiced his frustrations over the over-physical play.

Morant played only nine games last season, sitting out at the start on a 25-game suspension after flashing a gun during a social media session before undergoing season-ending right shoulder surgery last January.