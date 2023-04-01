Miami Heat running out of time to find answer to Nuggets star Jokic

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Miami Heat running out of time to find answer to Nuggets star Jokic
Miami Heat running out of time to find answer to Nuggets star Jokic
Jokic had 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in the Nuggets' 109-94 victory on Wednesday
Jokic had 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in the Nuggets' 109-94 victory on Wednesday
Reuters
The dominance of Denver center Nikola Jokic (28) through the first three games of the NBA Finals has dampened Miami's title hopes and the Heat must find a way to nullify the towering Serb if they are to avoid falling behind 3-1 in the championship series.

Jokic had 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in the Nuggets' 109-94 victory on Wednesday that put them 2-1 up in the best-of-seven series. That effort saw him become the first player to log at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a Finals game.

Denver bullied Miami on their home floor, out-rebounding the Heat 58-33 and outscoring them 60-34 in the paint.

Miami center Bam Adebayo has been given the unenviable task of matching up against two-time league MVP Jokic and said trying to predict what play the dynamic center will go to next is the key to stopping him.

"Biggest thing is just read and react," Adebayo told reporters on Thursday.

"Easier said than done, obviously. But pretty much read and react and watch film."

The Heat have relished their role as giant killers during the playoffs after upsetting the Bucks, Knicks and Celtics but they have been unable to stifle the tandem of Jokic and sharpshooter Jamal Murray, who also had a triple-double on Wednesday.

Murray said he and Jokic were focused on delivering a first NBA championship for Denver.

"We both got our mind on winning, whatever it takes," Murray said.

Jokic said he looks at the variety of defenses the Heat throw at him as a puzzle.

"It's kind of like a chess game. They are one move, we are another move," he said.

"I think this is the time where the players show what they've got."

Game Four is on Friday in Miami.

Mentions
Jokic NikolaDenver NuggetsMiami HeatAdebayo BamMurray JamalBasketballNBAAmerican Sports
Related Articles
'Incredible' Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray feat propels Nuggets ahead in NBA Finals
Generous Jokic 'picks Heat apart' in NBA play-offs game-one win
Jokic and Murray dominate as Nuggets take 2-1 lead over Miami
Show more
Basketball
Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry 'excited' to have Lionel Messi in Miami
MLB, WNBA and NWSL games postponed due to poor air quality in US
Bam Adebayo is key to Miami's NBA championship aspirations
Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James to flag away centenary Le Mans 24 Hours race
Miami Heat win to pull level against Denver Nuggets in NBA finals
Heat ready for another shot at Nuggets in Game Two of NBA Finals
Nikola Jokic is one in a million and he now stands on the brink of NBA greatness
Title-hungry Denver Nuggets face odds-defying Miami Heat in NBA Finals
Heat rout Celtics to book NBA Finals showdown with Nuggets
Boston Celtics on brink of history after buzzer-beater forces Miami Heat to Game Seven
Most Read
Erling Haaland set to reign over Europe as Man City eye historic treble
West Ham chairman David Sullivan confirms Declan Rice will leave the club
Messi doesn't want 'pressure' of Barcelona return, says coach Xavi
Transfer News LIVE: Messi set to join Inter Miami, Real Madrid agree Bellingham deal