  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  Philadephia 76ers' Joel Embiid facing investigation after alleged locker room incident

Philadephia 76ers' Joel Embiid facing investigation after alleged locker room incident

AFP
Joel Embiid's 2024 season woes continue after an alleged incident took place with a journalist inside the locker room.
Joel Embiid's 2024 season woes continue after an alleged incident took place with a journalist inside the locker room.Getty Images via AFP / Mitchel Leff
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid (30) is being investigated after getting physical with a journalist on Saturday, according to multiple US media reports.

Embiid is reported to have shoved Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes, who recently wrote a commentary critical of the player which referenced the Sixers ace's son and late brother.

"We are aware of reports of an incident in the Sixers locker room this evening and are commencing an investigation," an NBA spokesman was quoted by US media as saying.

Embiid, the 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player, who also played on the United States' gold medal-winning Olympic squad this year, has not played at all this season.

In his absence, the Sixers have slumped to a 1-4 start, with their latest defeat being a 124-107 beatdown at home by the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

ESPN reporter Shams Charania said following Saturday's loss Embiid had got into a "verbal back and forth" with Hayes who had written the critical column.

"Embiid took issue with a recent column that referenced his late brother and son, and Embiid shoved the columnist. No punch," Charania said.

In an opinion piece focusing on Embiid's injury problems, Hayes questioned the Sixers' star's commitment to "greatness."

"Joel Embiid consistently points to the birth of his son, Arthur, as the major inflection point in his basketball career," Hayes wrote.

"He often says that he wants to be great to leave a legacy for the boy named after his little brother, who tragically died in an automobile accident when Embiid was in his first year as a 76er."

"Well in order to be great at your job, you first have to show up for work. Embiid has been great at just the opposite."

No further information on the investigation has been released at this time.

