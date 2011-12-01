Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Philadelphia 76ers sign Joel Embiid to massive three-year extension

Philadelphia 76ers sign Joel Embiid to massive three-year extension

Joel Embiid of the United States bites his Olympic gold medal
Joel Embiid of the United States bites his Olympic gold medalReuters / Evelyn Hockstein
Joel Embiid (30) signed a max-level extension with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

Including the two remaining years on Embiid's existing contract and a three-year extension, the full value of the five-year agreement is $301 million, according to multiple reports.

The formal contract extension signing was shared by the team and Embiid on social media Friday morning. The team didn't announce the financials, but the deal is worth a reported $193 million over three seasons - $64.3 million annually - and ends the speculation that Embiid could exit Philadelphia at the end of his existing deal.

Embiid, in a statement issued by the team, expressed his gratitude to the fans as well as John Harris, the owner and managing partner, and to David Blitzer, co-managing partner.

"I started a Sixer and want to be right here for the rest of my career. I had no idea when I was drafted as a 20-year-old kid from Cameroon how lucky I was to be in Philadelphia," Embiid said in a statement issued by the team.

"Through all the ups and downs, this city and the fans have been everything, and I am so grateful for how they've embraced me. I want to thank Josh, David, and the entire organization.

"Philadelphia is home and it's time to bring this community an NBA championship."

The Athletic and Yahoo Sports reported Embiid declined his $59 million player option for the 2026/27 season in favour of this new $193 million extension, which adds a player option for 2028/29.

The 76ers acquired marquee free agent Paul George in July to pair with Embiid and All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey, who signed a max extension in the offseason.

"Joel has cemented himself as one of the greatest Sixers of all time and is well on his way to being one of the best players to ever play the game. We're ecstatic that this extension keeps him and his family in Philadelphia for years to come," Harris said.

"Joel is a great family man, leader, and person. He is an elite two-way player with a combination of size, strength, and athleticism that this league has rarely - if ever - seen.

"He is integral to this franchise's quest for another NBA Championship, and we are honoured that he continues to choose this organization as his NBA home."

Embiid was hobbled by a knee injury last season that limited him to 39 games. He averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in the regular season. His production in 2023-24 was virtually peerless across NBA history. Only Wilt Chamberlain has averaged at least 34.0 points, 11.0 boards, and 5.0 assists over any 39-game span.

Drafted No. 3 overall in 2014, Embiid is a five-time All-NBA selection and has been chosen for seven consecutive All-Star teams (2018-2024). The 2022-23 league MVP posted back-to-back seasons as the NBA's scoring champion beginning with 2011-12.

In 433 games (all starts) with the franchise, Embiid has per-game averages of 27.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 blocked shots.

He ranks first in franchise history in points-per-game average and is seventh in total points (12,071), which includes eight 50-point games.

Mentions
BasketballNBAJoel EmbiidPhiladelphia 76ersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Rockets owner Fertitta eyeing WNBA expansion team in Houston
WNBA awards Portland expansion team that will start play in 2026
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry reportedly agrees to one-year, $62.6M extension
Show more
Basketball
Double-bill finale sets up worthy France-USA rivalry after Paris Games
USA survive French fright to win gold medal thriller in women's basketball
Olympic Highlights Day 16: Iconic giant says farewell while Sifan Hassan targets hat-trick
Sensational USA beat France for fifth straight men's basketball Olympic gold
Nikola Jokic and Serbia dominate Germany to clinch men's basketball bronze
France aim to topple US basketball all-stars in heavyweight Olympic final
Most Read
'Kind of a nightmare': Carlos Alcaraz opens up on first time playing Rafael Nadal
Reigning champion Swiatek withdraws from China Open citing personal reasons
Football Tracker: Atletico edge Leipzig at the death, Barcelona lose as Arsenal draw
Emma Raducanu forced to wait as rain delays Korea Open quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings