  Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. WNBA
  4. WNBA awards Portland expansion team that will start play in 2026

WNBA awards Portland expansion team that will start play in 2026

A general view of the opening tip during the WNBA All Star Game
A general view of the opening tip during the WNBA All Star GameJoe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Portland, Oregon, has become the latest city to benefit from the Women's National Basketball Association's rapid expansion plans after being awarded a franchise on Wednesday that will begin play in 2026.

Portland will be the third expansion franchise the WNBA adds over the next two years with Golden State and Toronto having previously been awarded teams.

The new team will be owned and operated by Raj Sports and led by Lisa Bhathal Merage and Alex Bhathal. It also marks the WNBA's return to Portland, which was home to the Portland Fire from 2000-02.

"As the WNBA builds on a season of unprecedented growth, bringing a team back to Portland is another important step forward," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a news release.

"Portland has been an epicentre of the women’s sports movement and is home to a passionate community of basketball fans."

Portland will be the WNBA's 15th franchise.

