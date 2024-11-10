Utah Jazz earn second win of the season despite big night from Wembanyama

Utah Jazz pump their fists in victory after a hard-fought match against Wemby and the Spurs.

Collin Sexton (25) scored 23 points and Lauri Markkanen (27) added 20 as the Utah Jazz held off San Antonio on Saturday for their second win of the NBA season.

The Jazz managed to scrape by 111-110 despite Victor Wembanyama's stellar game, scoring 24 points and grabbing 16 rebounds with seven blocked shots as well. But the former Rookie of the Year was whistled for a costly offensive foul in the final seconds.

Jordan Clarkson added 16 points off the bench for the Jazz, who rose to 2-7 but remain last in the Western Conference.

Stephon Castle contributed 23 points for the Spurs and Devin Vassell added 21 off the bench for San Antonio, who fell to 4-6.

Keldon Johnson's 3-pointer lifted San Antonio within a point with 31 seconds remaining but Clarkson answered with two free throws to pull Utah ahead 107-104.

Wemby was whistled for an offensive foul while making a screen on the next Spurs possession, a call that held up on a video review, and Clarkson added two free throws.

Julian Champagnie answered with a corner 3-pointer for the Spurs with five seconds remaining but Sexton sank two final Jazz free throws and Vassell's 3-pointer at the buzzer for San Antonio was too little and too late.