Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Utah Jazz earn second win of the season despite big night from Wembanyama

Utah Jazz earn second win of the season despite big night from Wembanyama

AFP
Utah Jazz pump their fists in victory after a hard-fought match against Wemby and the Spurs.
Utah Jazz pump their fists in victory after a hard-fought match against Wemby and the Spurs.Getty Images via AFP / Chris Gardner
Collin Sexton (25) scored 23 points and Lauri Markkanen (27) added 20 as the Utah Jazz held off San Antonio on Saturday for their second win of the NBA season.

The Jazz managed to scrape by 111-110 despite Victor Wembanyama's stellar game, scoring 24 points and grabbing 16 rebounds with seven blocked shots as well. But the former Rookie of the Year was whistled for a costly offensive foul in the final seconds.

Jordan Clarkson added 16 points off the bench for the Jazz, who rose to 2-7 but remain last in the Western Conference.

Stephon Castle contributed 23 points for the Spurs and Devin Vassell added 21 off the bench for San Antonio, who fell to 4-6.

Keldon Johnson's 3-pointer lifted San Antonio within a point with 31 seconds remaining but Clarkson answered with two free throws to pull Utah ahead 107-104.

Wemby was whistled for an offensive foul while making a screen on the next Spurs possession, a call that held up on a video review, and Clarkson added two free throws.

Julian Champagnie answered with a corner 3-pointer for the Spurs with five seconds remaining but Sexton sank two final Jazz free throws and Vassell's 3-pointer at the buzzer for San Antonio was too little and too late.

Mentions
BasketballNBAVictor WembanyamaUtah JazzSan Antonio SpursAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NBA roundup: Bucks snap six-game losing streak, Timberwolves roll in Chicago
San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich out indefinitely due to health concerns
Basketball
NBA roundup: Cavaliers improve their perfect start to 11-0 record with win over the Nets
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant week-to-week with sore hip after mid-air collision
New Orleans Pelicans lose star Williamson long-term due to hamstring strain
NBA roundup: Cavaliers beat the Warriors to remain undefeated, Celtics win in overtime
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James sent down to the team's South Bay G-League squad
NBA roundup: Curry outduels Tatum in Warriors win, Nuggets roll Thunder
Despite injury setback, Davis expects more from his Lakers team for the season
Embiid in trouble: 76ers centre hit with three-game ban for shoving journalist
Most Read
Football Tracker: Liverpool defeat Aston Villa as Juventus and PSG pick up wins
Gauff fights back to beat Zheng to WTA Finals title and record payout in Riyadh
Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record
Guardiola left confused by undercooked Grealish's England call-up

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings