Utah Jazz earn second win of the season despite big night from Wembanyama
The Jazz managed to scrape by 111-110 despite Victor Wembanyama's stellar game, scoring 24 points and grabbing 16 rebounds with seven blocked shots as well. But the former Rookie of the Year was whistled for a costly offensive foul in the final seconds.
Jordan Clarkson added 16 points off the bench for the Jazz, who rose to 2-7 but remain last in the Western Conference.
Stephon Castle contributed 23 points for the Spurs and Devin Vassell added 21 off the bench for San Antonio, who fell to 4-6.
Keldon Johnson's 3-pointer lifted San Antonio within a point with 31 seconds remaining but Clarkson answered with two free throws to pull Utah ahead 107-104.
Wemby was whistled for an offensive foul while making a screen on the next Spurs possession, a call that held up on a video review, and Clarkson added two free throws.
Julian Champagnie answered with a corner 3-pointer for the Spurs with five seconds remaining but Sexton sank two final Jazz free throws and Vassell's 3-pointer at the buzzer for San Antonio was too little and too late.