Basketball World Cup roundup: Mills and Giddey lead Australia to win over Finland

Giddey was close to a triple-double for Australia

The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup got underway today, as Australia made a commanding start to their campaign against Finland. Meanwhile, Italy were made to work against Angola, while Montenegro and Latvia surged to comfortable wins.

Australia got their World Cup campaign off to a strong start with a comfortable win over Lauri Markkanen's Finland.

Patty Mills poured in a game-high 25 points for the Australians, while Josh Giddey also shone with 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. The Boomers defence performed well, letting in just 32 points in the second half.

Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen scored 19 points but was unable to prevent Finland from suffering an opening-day loss.

Italy didn't have it all their way against a tough Angola side, but in the end, they had just about too much for their opponents.

Simone Fontecchio drained 19 points for the Italians, while Stefano Tonut also contributed with 18 points. However, the Azzurri did struggle with their three-pointers (5/30).

Childe Dundao was the top scorer for Angola with 19 points.

Nikola Vucevic was at his dominant best for Montenegro, as they clinched a crucial win over Mexico in their opening match.

The Chicago Bulls big man scored 27 points to go alongside his 10 rebounds, as Kendrick Perry also sunk 16 points.

Francisco Cruz top-scored for Mexico with 16 points.

Latvia got their World Cup off to a perfect start with a bruising 39-point victory over Lebanon.

Dairis Bertans scored a game-high 20 points for the Latvians, while Rolands Smits drained 17 points alongside seven rebounds.

Sergio El Darwich led the way with 19 points and five rebounds for Lebanon, as Omari Spellman scored 18 points.