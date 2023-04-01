Basketball World Cup roundup: Mills and Giddey lead Australia to win over Finland

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. World Cup
  4. Basketball World Cup roundup: Mills and Giddey lead Australia to win over Finland
Basketball World Cup roundup: Mills and Giddey lead Australia to win over Finland
Giddey was close to a triple-double for Australia
Giddey was close to a triple-double for Australia
Profimedia
The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup got underway today, as Australia made a commanding start to their campaign against Finland. Meanwhile, Italy were made to work against Angola, while Montenegro and Latvia surged to comfortable wins.

Finland 72, Australia 98

Australia got their World Cup campaign off to a strong start with a comfortable win over Lauri Markkanen's Finland.

Patty Mills poured in a game-high 25 points for the Australians, while Josh Giddey also shone with 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. The Boomers defence performed well, letting in just 32 points in the second half.

Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen scored 19 points but was unable to prevent Finland from suffering an opening-day loss. 

Angola 67, Italy 81

Italy didn't have it all their way against a tough Angola side, but in the end, they had just about too much for their opponents.

Simone Fontecchio drained 19 points for the Italians, while Stefano Tonut also contributed with 18 points. However, the Azzurri did struggle with their three-pointers (5/30).

Childe Dundao was the top scorer for Angola with 19 points.

Mexico 71, Montenegro 91

Nikola Vucevic was at his dominant best for Montenegro, as they clinched a crucial win over Mexico in their opening match.

The Chicago Bulls big man scored 27 points to go alongside his 10 rebounds, as Kendrick Perry also sunk 16 points.

Francisco Cruz top-scored for Mexico with 16 points.

Latvia 109, Lebanon 70

Latvia got their World Cup off to a perfect start with a bruising 39-point victory over Lebanon.

Dairis Bertans scored a game-high 20 points for the Latvians, while Rolands Smits drained 17 points alongside seven rebounds. 

Sergio El Darwich led the way with 19 points and five rebounds for Lebanon, as Omari Spellman scored 18 points.

Mentions
American SportsBasketballWorld CupAustraliaFinlandItalyAngolaMontenegroMexicoLatviaLebanon
Related Articles
In FIBA World Cup host nation the Philippines, basketball is far more than just a sport
Who are the biggest stars missing out on the 2023 Basketball World Cup?
Argentina men's basketball team miss out on Olympics berth
Show more
Basketball
Los Angeles Lakers announce plans to honour Kobe Bryant with bronze statue
Editors' Picks: Newcastle and Liverpool face off, FedEx Cup winner to be decided
James Harden fined $100,000 by NBA after 76ers no play threat
New York Knicks sue Toronto Raptors for stealing scouting reports, trade secrets
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Title Contenders
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Medal Candidates
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kudus on verge of West Ham move, Tierney heading to Sociedad
Editors' Picks: Newcastle and Liverpool face off, FedEx Cup winner to be decided
Who's Missing? Mason Mount out of Manchester United's match against Forest
Pochettino aims to avoid a 'mess' as Chelsea eye more signings amid mounting injuries

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |