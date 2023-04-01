Who are the biggest stars missing out on the 2023 Basketball World Cup?

Jokic and Anthony Davis, two of the big absentees from the Worldbasketball tournament

The 2023 Basketball World Cup, set to take place in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, looks to be one of the most open in recent times, with a number of potential candidates aiming to succeed Spain on the throne. The tournament has also been hit with a number of major withdrawals of the biggest stars over the last few weeks, which has left the destination of the World Cup trophy even more up in the air.

If instead of the Basketball World Cup, it were the Olympic Games, practically no great player would have withdrawn from the call-up list of his national team. When justifying their absence at the current event, there has been no one who has not said that they are doing so in order to arrive in the best possible conditions for Paris 2024.

The United States have a good team full of young players who possess a strong chance of victory. However, they are far from being a dream team.

The likes of LeBron James , Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Devin Booker were not interested in the World Cup.

But there are more notable absences. Many that radically alter the chances of certain countries. For example, Greece are a seriously different outfit without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Nor is it the same for a Serbian team without Nikola Jokic, MVP of the NBA Finals. Or a Spain side without Ricky Rubio or Lorenzo Brown.

Ricky Rubio and Porzingis, absentees for Spain and Latvia. Getty Images via AFP

Notable absentees from the 2023 Basketball World Cup:

Spain: Ricky Rubio, Lorenzo Brown

United States: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, etc

France: Victor Wembanyama, Frank Ntilikina

Wembanyama, number 1 draft pick, will not play for France. AFP

Canada: Jamal Murray, Andrew Wiggins, Bennedict Mathurin

Greece: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nick Calathes, Kostas Sloukas

Serbia: Nikola Jokic, Vasilije Micic, Nikola Kalinic, Vladimir Lucic, Nemanja Nedovic, Milos Teodosic

Jokic wanted to rest for next NBA season Getty Images via AFP

Slovenia: Goran Dragic, Vlatko Cancar

Lithuania: Domantas Sabonis

Italy: Danilo Gallinari

Australia: Ben Simmons

Dominican Republic: Al Horford

Germany: Maxi Kleber

Latvia: Kristaps Porzingis

Mexico: Juan Toscano