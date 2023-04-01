Who are the biggest stars missing out on the 2023 Basketball World Cup?

If instead of the Basketball World Cup, it were the Olympic Games, practically no great player would have withdrawn from the call-up list of his national team. When justifying their absence at the current event, there has been no one who has not said that they are doing so in order to arrive in the best possible conditions for Paris 2024.
The United States have a good team full of young players who possess a strong chance of victory. However, they are far from being a dream team.
The likes of LeBron James , Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Devin Booker were not interested in the World Cup.
But there are more notable absences. Many that radically alter the chances of certain countries. For example, Greece are a seriously different outfit without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Nor is it the same for a Serbian team without Nikola Jokic, MVP of the NBA Finals. Or a Spain side without Ricky Rubio or Lorenzo Brown.
Notable absentees from the 2023 Basketball World Cup:
Spain: Ricky Rubio, Lorenzo Brown
United States: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, etc
France: Victor Wembanyama, Frank Ntilikina
Canada: Jamal Murray, Andrew Wiggins, Bennedict Mathurin
Greece: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nick Calathes, Kostas Sloukas
Serbia: Nikola Jokic, Vasilije Micic, Nikola Kalinic, Vladimir Lucic, Nemanja Nedovic, Milos Teodosic
Slovenia: Goran Dragic, Vlatko Cancar
Lithuania: Domantas Sabonis
Italy: Danilo Gallinari
Australia: Ben Simmons
Dominican Republic: Al Horford
Germany: Maxi Kleber
Latvia: Kristaps Porzingis
Mexico: Juan Toscano