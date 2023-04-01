Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Title Contenders

Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Title Contenders
Edwards will be looking to take the USA to glory
Profimedia
Here we are. We have reached the final question: Who will be the basketball world champions? Can the USA make up for the disgrace of 2019, when they finished seventh? Will Spain defend their title despite some withdrawals? Or are Australia and France the real kings of international basketball? We give our first prediction in the last part of our Flashscore Power Rankings.

Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders

Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Challengers

Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Medal Candidates

4th - Australia

The "Boomers" possess an exciting mixture of old masters (Patty Mills and Joe Ingles) and top talents (Josh Giddey and Josh Green). A really interesting duel against the German team awaits in the group stage. The Australians won bronze at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Will they now be crowned world champions?

The stars: Josh Giddey & Patty Mills

3rd - France 

France tend to play for the title at every major tournament. After securing World Cup bronze in 2019, Olympic silver in 2020 and European Championship silver in 2022, the French are now aiming for gold. In addition to NBA all-star Rudy Gobert, numerous EuroLeague stars have been playing together for years for the Équipe Tricolore. Wonderkind Victor Wembanyama, who was recently drafted number one in the NBA, is unfortunately missing.

The stars: Rudy Gobert & Guerschon Yabusele

2nd - Spain 

Never underestimate the champions! This adage proves true with the Spaniards time and time again. After their World Cup triumph in 2019 and European Championship success in 2022, Spain are once again among the big favourites. The Hernangomez brothers recently moved from the NBA to the EuroLeague, but they are still the main stars in the Spanish national team. Legends such as Rudy Fernandez and Sergio Llull are experienced and cool. There are question marks over the point guards after the withdrawals of Lorenzo Brown and Ricky Rubio however, with coach Sergio Scariolo missing two important conductors.

The stars: Willy Hernangomez & Santi Aldama

1ST - USA

On paper, the Americans are fielding a B or even C team. Instead of superstars like LeBron James or Kevin Durant, the five-time world champions are flying to Asia with up-and-coming players like Tyrese Haliburton and Brandon Ingram. Nevertheless, head coach Steve Kerr has managed to put together a balanced and defensively strong team that could cope with the change from NBA to FIBA rules better than an all-star ensemble. What goes against the USA team though is the inexperience compared to most of the other top teams. They will be the favourites, but the World Cup title is anything but guaranteed.

The stars: Jalen Brunson & Anthony Edwards

Jalen Brunson is expected to be the leader of Team USA.
AFP
American SportsBasketballNBAWorld CupFranceSpainAustraliaUSAHernangomez WillyGiddey JoshGobert RudyMills PattyHaliburton TyreseIngram BrandonGreen JoshIngles JoeBrunson JalenEdwards AnthonyAldama SantiYabusele GuerschonFeatures
