Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Challengers

After presenting the underdogs in the first part of our World Cup Power Rankings, we now turn to the challengers. For teams like Italy and Brazil, a medal will probably remain just a dream, but they can still do something special in the tournament and cause some problems for the favourites.

Flashscore Power Rankings for the Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders

15th - Brazil

The Brazilians have two players who were crowned Ratiopharm Ulm Bundesliga champions last season: Bruno Caboclo and Yago Dos Santos. The 40-year-old Marcelo Huertas is also still on board. The Brazilians will not be expected to go deep, but are good for one or two wins.

The star: Raul Neto

14th - Latvia

While we were doing research for our Power Rankings, news burst in that NBA star Kristaps Porzingis would miss the World Cup. With the Boston Celtics newcomer, Latvia would have been a surprise candidate. Without him, an early elimination of the Latvians is likely.

The star: Davis Bertans

13th - Finland

Let's move on to the next insider tip. Finland brings one of the best players to the World Cup: Lauri Markkanen. The NBA all-star could be one of the top scorers in the crunch contests. Veterans like Sasu Salin will also have his leader's back. Everything is possible for the Finns, but they have tough group-stage opponents in Australia and Germany.

The star: Lauri Markkanen

12th - Montenegro

Montenegro could become the feel-good story of this World Cup. If all their top players (Nikola Vucevic, Kendrick Perry, Marko Simonovic) are healthy, coach Bosko Radovic has a great team at his disposal. How the individual pieces of the puzzle fit together, however, remains to be seen.

The star: Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic earns his bread and butter with the Chicago Bulls. AFP

11th - Lithuania

The fact that Lithuania only ranks eleventh in our Flashscore Power Rankings is due to NBA all-star Domantas Sabonis pulling out. Jonas Valanciunas now has to take on even more responsibility. But those who know the basketball-loving Balts know that they are never to be underestimated and can count on their fan support, even in Asia.

The star: Jonas Valanciunas

10th - Italy

Simone Fontecchio leads the Italian national team at the World Cup. The NBA forward is supported by the experienced Nicolo Melli and Luigi Datome. Italy come in in good form after defeating Serbia and Greece in the World Cup preparation games.

The star: Simone Fontecchio