Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Challengers

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. World Cup
  4. Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Challengers
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Challengers
Vucevic will lead a strong Montenegro team
Vucevic will lead a strong Montenegro team
Profimedia
After presenting the underdogs in the first part of our World Cup Power Rankings, we now turn to the challengers. For teams like Italy and Brazil, a medal will probably remain just a dream, but they can still do something special in the tournament and cause some problems for the favourites.

Flashscore Power Rankings for the Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders

15th - Brazil

The Brazilians have two players who were crowned Ratiopharm Ulm Bundesliga champions last season: Bruno Caboclo and Yago Dos Santos. The 40-year-old Marcelo Huertas is also still on board. The Brazilians will not be expected to go deep, but are good for one or two wins.

The star: Raul Neto

14th - Latvia

While we were doing research for our Power Rankings, news burst in that NBA star Kristaps Porzingis would miss the World Cup. With the Boston Celtics newcomer, Latvia would have been a surprise candidate. Without him, an early elimination of the Latvians is likely.

The star: Davis Bertans

13th - Finland 

Let's move on to the next insider tip. Finland brings one of the best players to the World Cup: Lauri Markkanen. The NBA all-star could be one of the top scorers in the crunch contests. Veterans like Sasu Salin will also have his leader's back. Everything is possible for the Finns, but they have tough group-stage opponents in Australia and Germany.

The star: Lauri Markkanen

12th - Montenegro

Montenegro could become the feel-good story of this World Cup. If all their top players (Nikola Vucevic, Kendrick Perry, Marko Simonovic) are healthy, coach Bosko Radovic has a great team at his disposal. How the individual pieces of the puzzle fit together, however, remains to be seen.

The star: Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic earns his bread and butter with the Chicago Bulls.
AFP

11th - Lithuania

The fact that Lithuania only ranks eleventh in our Flashscore Power Rankings is due to NBA all-star Domantas Sabonis pulling out. Jonas Valanciunas now has to take on even more responsibility. But those who know the basketball-loving Balts know that they are never to be underestimated and can count on their fan support, even in Asia.

The star: Jonas Valanciunas

10th - Italy

Simone Fontecchio leads the Italian national team at the World Cup. The NBA forward is supported by the experienced Nicolo Melli and Luigi Datome. Italy come in in good form after defeating Serbia and Greece in the World Cup preparation games.

The star: Simone Fontecchio

Simone Fontecchio wears the jersey of the Utah Jazz in the NBA.
Profimedia
Mentions
BasketballAmerican SportsWorld CupNeto RaulBertans DavisPorzingis KristapsValanciunas JonasVucevic NikolaMarkkanen LauriItalyLatviaLithuaniaMontenegroFinlandBrazil
Related Articles
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders
Cavs' Ricky Rubio to take break from basketball to focus on mental health
Vancouver and Montreal to host two preseason NBA games in October ahead of 2023-24 season
Show more
Basketball
'Grand rising!' Bronny James plays piano in video after cardiac arrest scare
LeBron James' son Bronny released from hospital following cardiac arrest
LeBron James' teenage son Bronny stable after suffering cardiac arrest
Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown agree record $304 million NBA contract
NBA forward Kyle Anderson to represent China at World Cup after changing citizenship
Paris to host Nets and Cavaliers game in 2024 for NBA regular season encounter
Most Read
Manchester City beat Sevilla via penalties to win UEFA Super Cup
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool closing in on Stuttgart's Endo, Inter enquire into Pavard
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders
Pep Guardiola targets Club World Cup to complete set of Man City trophies

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |