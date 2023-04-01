Vancouver and Montreal to host two preseason NBA games in October ahead of 2023-24 season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Vancouver and Montreal to host two preseason NBA games in October ahead of 2023-24 season
Vancouver and Montreal to host two preseason NBA games in October ahead of 2023-24 season
Scotiabank Arena before the start of the NBA Play-In game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors
Scotiabank Arena before the start of the NBA Play-In game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors
Reuters
undefined The Canadian cities of Montreal and Vancouver will host one preseason game each ahead of the 2023-24 National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season, the league said on Thursday.

The two games are part of the NBA Canada Series aimed at growing the game in the country and will start with the Toronto Raptors facing the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 8 in Vancouver.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, whose roster features Canadians Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort, will then close out the Canada-hosted showcase when they take on the Detroit Pistons in Montreal on Oct. 12.

In total, 15 NBA teams have participated in 16 preseason games across six cities as part of the NBA Canada Series, which launched in 2012.

NBA rosters at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season featured a record number of players from Canada (22), making it the most-represented country outside of the United States for a ninth consecutive year.

The 2023-24 NBA regular season begins on Oct. 24.

Mentions
American SportsBasketballNBA
Related Articles
'Grand rising!' Bronny James plays piano in video after cardiac arrest scare
LeBron James' son Bronny released from hospital following cardiac arrest
LeBron James' teenage son Bronny stable after suffering cardiac arrest
Show more
Basketball
Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown agree record $304 million NBA contract
NBA forward Kyle Anderson to represent China at World Cup after changing citizenship
Paris to host Nets and Cavaliers game in 2024 for NBA regular season encounter
NBA star Russell Westbrook joins 49ers group in Leeds takeover
LeBron James admits having doubts but announces he'll return for 21st NBA season
NBA adopts flopping penalty and gives teams an extra coach's challenge
Most Read
Germany shock Women's World Cup exit after failing to beat stubborn South Korea
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku eyes Juventus move as PSG close in on Dembele
Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16 with two goals against Orlando
Chelsea's Nkunku injures knee but manager Pochettino refuses to blame pitch

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |