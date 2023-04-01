Cavs' Ricky Rubio to take break from basketball to focus on mental health

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Cavs' Ricky Rubio to take break from basketball to focus on mental health
Cavs' Ricky Rubio to take break from basketball to focus on mental health
Rubio missed a large portion of the last two years with an ACL
Rubio missed a large portion of the last two years with an ACL
Profimedia
Ricky Rubio (32) of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers said on Saturday he will take a break from basketball so he can focus on his mental health, a move that comes shortly before his Spanish national teammates defend their FIBA World Cup title.

Rubio, who was expected to be part of the Spanish squad that will be competing in the World Cup that begins on August 25th in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, was named the most valuable player of the 2019 edition.

"I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health," Rubio said in a statement released by the Spanish Basketball Federation, or FEB.

"I want to thank all the support I have received from the FEB to understand my decision. Today #LaFamilia makes more sense than ever. Thank you.

"I would ask that my privacy be respected so that I can face these moments and be able to give more information when the time is right."

Rubio, who was selected fifth overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, missed the bulk of the last two seasons while recovering from an ACL injury.

Rubio returned to action in January and averaged 5.2 points, 3.5 assists per game with the Cavaliers. For his career, Rubio has averaged 10.8 points and 7.4 assists.

"We were informed today by Ricky and his representation that he has decided to step away from his illustrious basketball career to focus on his mental health at this time," the Cavaliers said in a statement.

"We understand how difficult of a decision this was for him and will balance providing whatever support we can while simultaneously respecting Ricky’s request for privacy."

Mentions
BasketballAmerican SportsNBARubio RickyCleveland Cavaliers
Related Articles
Paris to host Nets and Cavaliers game in 2024 for NBA regular season encounter
Vancouver and Montreal to host two preseason NBA games in October ahead of 2023-24 season
'Grand rising!' Bronny James plays piano in video after cardiac arrest scare
Show more
Basketball
LeBron James' son Bronny released from hospital following cardiac arrest
LeBron James' teenage son Bronny stable after suffering cardiac arrest
Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown agree record $304 million NBA contract
NBA forward Kyle Anderson to represent China at World Cup after changing citizenship
NBA star Russell Westbrook joins 49ers group in Leeds takeover
LeBron James admits having doubts but announces he'll return for 21st NBA season
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol seals move to Man City, Hojlund joins United
Manchester United complete signing of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta
Manchester City sign defender Josko Gvardiol from Leipzig for £77 million
Mikel Arteta expects Gabriel Jesus to return 'soon' after knee surgery

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |