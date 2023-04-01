Cavs' Ricky Rubio to take break from basketball to focus on mental health

Rubio missed a large portion of the last two years with an ACL

Ricky Rubio (32) of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers said on Saturday he will take a break from basketball so he can focus on his mental health, a move that comes shortly before his Spanish national teammates defend their FIBA World Cup title.

Rubio, who was expected to be part of the Spanish squad that will be competing in the World Cup that begins on August 25th in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, was named the most valuable player of the 2019 edition.

"I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health," Rubio said in a statement released by the Spanish Basketball Federation, or FEB.

"I want to thank all the support I have received from the FEB to understand my decision. Today #LaFamilia makes more sense than ever. Thank you.

"I would ask that my privacy be respected so that I can face these moments and be able to give more information when the time is right."

Rubio, who was selected fifth overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, missed the bulk of the last two seasons while recovering from an ACL injury.

Rubio returned to action in January and averaged 5.2 points, 3.5 assists per game with the Cavaliers. For his career, Rubio has averaged 10.8 points and 7.4 assists.

"We were informed today by Ricky and his representation that he has decided to step away from his illustrious basketball career to focus on his mental health at this time," the Cavaliers said in a statement.

"We understand how difficult of a decision this was for him and will balance providing whatever support we can while simultaneously respecting Ricky’s request for privacy."