Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Medal Candidates

Nine teams are still missing in our Flashscore Power Rankings for the Basketball World Cup 2023. The next five teams can certainly contend for a medal, with gold not excluded.

Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders

Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Challengers

9th - Serbia

The Serbians are missing some of their outstanding players - first and foremost NBA champion Nikola Jokic. But the absence of point guard Vasilije Micic also hurts. Nevertheless, coach Svetislav Pesic will form a powerful team out of the rest, a team that can win every duel.

The stars: Bogdan Bogdanovic & Nikola Jovic

8th - Greece

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo also cancelled his World Cup participation due to injury. Without their best player, the Greeks can only hope for a 'less significant' medal. Thomas Walkup and the experienced Kostas Papanikolaou will be expected to fill the big shoes. No easy task.

The stars: Thomas Walkup & Georgios Papagiannis

7th - Slovenia

The superstar at this World Cup is unquestionably Luka Doncic. The 24-year-old from the Dallas Mavericks is carrying the Slovenian national team on his back. The question remains: Who will step in when "Luka Magic" needs a breather? Goran Dragic pulled out of the World Cup and Vlatko Cancar is currently injured. Without the role players, it will be difficult for the Slovenians to win a medal.

The star: Luka Doncic

6th - Germany

After securing European Championship bronze last year, Dennis Schröder and Co are now going for medals at the World Championships. The preparation has shown that the German team is getting better and better. Behind captain Schröder, Franz Wagner is blossoming and taking on responsibility. Daniel Theis also looks fit after his injury break. The discussion about the withdrawal of Maxi Kleber is slowly dying down and the Germans are aiming for their first World Cup medal since 2002.

The stars: Dennis Schröder & Franz Wagner

Dennis Schröder and Franz Wagner are the leaders of the DBB selection. Profimedia

5th - Canada

Despite the absence of NBA all-star Andrew Wiggins and Jamal Murray, Canada are among the extended group of favourites. In the Super Cup, the Maple Leafs narrowly defeated Germany once and dominated New Zealand. The starting five is peppered with NBA players - led by the fourth-best scorer in the league, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They are joined by RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Kelly Olynyk and Lu Dort. The first World Cup medal in the association's history is a realistic goal.

The stars: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & RJ Barrett