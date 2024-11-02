Bayern Munich remain top after routine Bundesliga victory over Union Berlin

League leaders Bayern Munich remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga after comfortably defeating Union Berlin 3-0 at the Allianz Arena.

With second-placed RB Leipzig preparing for a tough trip to face Borussia Dortmund in the evening kick-off, Bayern had the chance to open up a gap at the top of the Bundesliga standings.

It didn’t take long for the hosts to make their superiority count, as after Michael Olise was brought down by Benedict Hollerbach just inside the box.

Harry Kane made it double figures for goals in all competitions, netting from the resultant spot-kick with a strike in the corner Frederik Ronnow had encouraged him to shoot at.

Manuel Neuer was a bystander for much of the first half, but he was on hand to push over Jordan Pefok’s snapshot following a fortuitous bounce in favour of the American after the half-hour mark.

Having controlled the first period without much reward, Bayern eventually doubled their advantage in the 43rd minute when Alphonso Davies raced down the left and found Kane, who laid the ball off to Kingsley Coman, allowing the winger to burst into the box and bend in his third strike in as many league games.

Six minutes after the restart, the game looked to be all but over as a contest thanks to Kane, who bagged his second of the match to take him clear at the top of the Bundesliga scoring charts.

Raphael Guerreiro’s cross made its way to Coman at the back post, who headed back across goal where Kane and Jamal Musiala were queuing up to turn in.

Fully in control, Bayern bossed a second half lacking in goalmouth action, as Vincent Kompany’s side cruised towards a deserved victory.

The game ultimately drifted towards its inevitable conclusion, with little resistance from Die Eisernen, allowing Bayern to open up a three-point gap at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Meanwhile, it’s just a second league defeat for Union (W4, D3), who drop to sixth in the standings thanks to an 11th consecutive winless head-to-head (D3, L8).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

