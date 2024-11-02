Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayern Munich remain top after routine Bundesliga victory over Union Berlin

Bayern Munich remain top after routine Bundesliga victory over Union Berlin

Fabio Duarte
Harry Kane celebrating his goal for Bayern Munich
Harry Kane celebrating his goal for Bayern MunichFRANK HOERMANN / Picture-Alliance via AFP
League leaders Bayern Munich remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga after comfortably defeating Union Berlin 3-0 at the Allianz Arena.

With second-placed RB Leipzig preparing for a tough trip to face Borussia Dortmund in the evening kick-off, Bayern had the chance to open up a gap at the top of the Bundesliga standings.

It didn’t take long for the hosts to make their superiority count, as after Michael Olise was brought down by Benedict Hollerbach just inside the box.

Harry Kane made it double figures for goals in all competitions, netting from the resultant spot-kick with a strike in the corner Frederik Ronnow had encouraged him to shoot at.

Bundesliga top scorers
Bundesliga top scorersOpta by StatsPerform / ALEXANDRA BEIER/AFP

Manuel Neuer was a bystander for much of the first half, but he was on hand to push over Jordan Pefok’s snapshot following a fortuitous bounce in favour of the American after the half-hour mark.

Having controlled the first period without much reward, Bayern eventually doubled their advantage in the 43rd minute when Alphonso Davies raced down the left and found Kane, who laid the ball off to Kingsley Coman, allowing the winger to burst into the box and bend in his third strike in as many league games.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Six minutes after the restart, the game looked to be all but over as a contest thanks to Kane, who bagged his second of the match to take him clear at the top of the Bundesliga scoring charts.

Raphael Guerreiro’s cross made its way to Coman at the back post, who headed back across goal where Kane and Jamal Musiala were queuing up to turn in. 

Fully in control, Bayern bossed a second half lacking in goalmouth action, as Vincent Kompany’s side cruised towards a deserved victory.

The game ultimately drifted towards its inevitable conclusion, with little resistance from Die Eisernen, allowing Bayern to open up a three-point gap at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Meanwhile, it’s just a second league defeat for Union (W4, D3), who drop to sixth in the standings thanks to an 11th consecutive winless head-to-head (D3, L8).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Player ratings
Player ratingsFlashscore

Check out the match summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBayern MunichUnion Berlin
Related Articles
Football Tracker: Dortmund facing Leipzig in big Bundesliga clash, Juventus in action
Updated
Bayern Munich hoping Dier and Upamecano are fit for clash with Union Berlin
Musiala hits hat-trick as Bayern cruise into DFB Pokal last 16, Union Berlin stunned
Show more
Football
Vincent Kompany praises Bayern Munich's momentum in convincing win over Union
Early Dembele strike gives PSG hard-earned victory over 10-man Lens
Pep Guardiola laments fitness troubles as Bournemouth end Manchester City's winning streak
Nottingham Forest ease past West Ham to pile the pressure on Julen Lopetegui
Salah wondergoal helps Liverpool battle back against Brighton
Brilliant Bournemouth down Manchester City to take another Premier League scalp
Mikel Arteta cuts a frustrated figure as Arsenal's title hopes hit by Newcastle loss
Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy wants to deliver 'joy of winning' to United fans
Most Read
Who's Missing: Manchester City facing injury crisis, Arsenal without key players
Barcelona looking to continue LaLiga domination in Catalan derby with Espanyol
Football Tracker: Dortmund facing Leipzig in big Bundesliga clash, Juventus in action
Ruben Amorim wanted to stay at Sporting until next summer before joining Man United

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings