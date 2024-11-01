Advertisement
  Bayern Munich hoping Dier and Upamecano are fit for clash with Union Berlin

Bayern Munich hoping Dier and Upamecano are fit for clash with Union Berlin

Reuters
Bayern Munich's Eric Dier goes down after sustaining an injury
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany will wait until Saturday and their match at home against visitors Union Berlin before deciding whether defenders Eric Dier (30) and Dayot Upamecano (26) are fit enough to play, he said on Friday.

Both players are nursing injuries, with Dier having picked up his in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Mainz in the German Cup. Upamecano missed that match with a thigh injury.

Bayern are already without long-time injured defenders Hiroki Ito, Sacha Boey and Josip Stanisic.

"It's a pity when players are unavailable. I have 18 fit players, so I have 18 options for the positions," Kompany told a press conference.

"There have obviously been a lot of games in the last few weeks. I have full confidence in the other boys and in the squad."

Kompany, whose team lead the Bundesliga title race on 20 points, ahead of RB Leipzig on goal difference, will decide on Saturday on their fitness, he said.

"The tendency (for Dier and Upamecano) is good but still I will take my time until tomorrow. But it looks good."

He said Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer were both options for the central defence.

"I could say it is bad for us with two, three or four defenders missing. But I have full faith in the other players," Kompany said.

"I hope they will be fit but in any other case I have faith in the other lads."

Bayern have been in good form
Bayern are undefeated in domestic competitions this season and Kompany became the first coach in the history of the league to see his team reach 29 goals in his first eight games in charge.

But he said Union would be no easy task with the Berliners having lost just once in the league this season to sit in fourth place, five points behind Bayern.

"They have done it well so far. They are up there and we will not be underestimating them. But the game is about us," Kompany said.

"You can see that they are very strong in defence and on the counter. This is a team that knows what it has to do. But in the end, it is a home game for us."

Follow the Bundesliga here.

Bayern Munich, Eric Dier, Dayot Upamecano, Vincent Kompany, Josip Stanisic, Hiroki Ito, Sacha Boey, Leon Goretzka, Konrad Laimer, Union Berlin, Bundesliga
