Kompany praises Bayern's full focus after Bochum thrashing

Reuters
Bayern Munich's players celebrate after the final whistle
Bayern Munich's players celebrate after the final whistleReuters / Leon Kuegeler
Bayern Munich were rewarded for not underestimating bottom club Bochum and remaining focused over 90 minutes with a 5-0 win on Sunday, coach Vincent Kompany (38) said as the Bavarians bounced back from their midweek Champions League loss at Barcelona.

League leaders Bayern were in no mood for adventures against Bochum and despite an early chance by the hosts, they dominated the game.

"We played very seriously in this game. We lost here twice in the past three years, so there was no underestimating of the opponent," Kompany told a press conference.

"We conceded a big chance early in the first half but I liked the fact that we stayed calm."

Bochum's Moritz Broschinski missed that opportunity, seeing his eighth-minute effort cleared on the line, before Bayern scored twice in the first half and another three times after the break.

Bayern are on 20 points, ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig on goal difference. Champions Bayer Leverkusen are in third place on 15. Bochum remain in last place with one point from eight games.

The win also meant Kompany, who had been criticised for Champions League defeats to Aston Villa and Barcelona, became the first coach in Bundesliga history whose team has netted 29 times in his first eight league games in charge.

The Belgian, who succeeded Thomas Tuchel, is in his first season in Munich.

"We stayed calm and serious from the first to the last minute," Kompany said. "The team did a good job. We just want to continue like this.

"We are very happy for what it (victory) does for us in the Bundesliga," he added.

