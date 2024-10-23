EXCLUSIVE: Hamann backs Bayern's Kane to break trophy curse under Kompany's guidance

Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane (31) is without a doubt one of the world's best footballers, but the only thing missing from his resume is a major trophy - something that has haunted the forward for the last few years of his career.

After leaving a struggling Tottenham side to join an almost trophy-guaranteed club in Bayern, Kane shockingly failed to win any silverware in his first year in Germany.

Despite over 300 career goals, the striker is still lacking any major trophies which always brings questions surrounding his legitimacy as one of the best players of his generation.

Former Bayern midfield Dietmar Hamann - who won 15 pieces of silverware throughout an illustrious career in England and Germany - has backed Kane to break his drought this season.

"Last season, Harry Kane did not perform in the big games," Hamann told Flashscore.

"He scored a hat trick in the last game, but he didn't score in the last three or four games. Kane needs to be fit and scoring when the season starts for Bayern in April, where all the big games are.

"I can't see Kane not winning any competition this season, it will be his time to win trophies."

Kane's incredible goalscoring record Flashscore

The European giants are currently adapting to life under new manager Vincent Kompany and despite some teething problems are well-poised to challenge in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Bayern are unbeaten in the league and top the table with a far superior goal difference to everyone else having netted 24 goals already this season, with Kane contributing 13 times (eight goals, five assists).

Their only blip so far has come in the Champions League after a shock 1-0 loss away to Aston Villa - but Hamann is confident the German side will move past the defeat.

"Bayern have started the season very well, although they lost against Aston Villa. Bayern are competing for all the trophies at the moment.

"Despite a few injuries, I don't see why Bayern can't win their domestic trophies and the Champions League under Vincent Kompany."

Another key contributor for Kompany this season has been Michael Olise.

The Frenchman signed from Crystal Palace in the summer and has already registered nine goal involvements in all competitions, fostering a strong partnership with Kane.

Olise's form could be key to Bayern's chances of silverware but there remain doubts over his long-term future in Germany, with Hamann touting a possible return to England.

"I'm very surprised no one picked him up in England, if anyone was to replace Mohamed Salah, it would be Michael Olise.

"He's a brilliant player, he can score goals and create. Bayern won't want to lose Olise, but I won't be surprised if teams like Liverpool or Manchester United offer a big fee for him."

Hamann was so fond of Olise's abilities that he even admitted he could reach legendary status in Germany - drawing comparisons to Bayern hero Arjen Robben.

"He (Olise) will need to stay for a few years to reach that level, but he does have the ability to become as good as Arjen Robben. He certainly has the ability."

Bayern are next in action against Barcelona in the Champions League.