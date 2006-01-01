Advertisement
  3. From Olise to Estevao: The top perfect 10 ratings of the season so far

From Olise to Estevao: The top perfect 10 ratings of the season so far

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise registered a perfect 10 rating against Werder Bremen
Here at Flashscore, we use our internal rating to grade every player in every match in the world's best football cups and leagues. Every now and then, someone stands out from the crowd with a perfect 10/10 rating. To celebrate the 10th of October, we've picked out the top perfect-10 performances of the ongoing season so far.

Michael Olise for Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen

Starting with one of Europe's standout players of the season so far, Michael Olise registered a perfect 10 rating on September 21st when he scored two and assisted two in Bayern's Munch's 5-0 thrashing of Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

In six league appearances this season, Olise has scored four and assisted three goals and he holds an average rating of 8.0 across those matches. Since moving from Crystal Palace, he's been on fire.

Karim Adeyemi for Dortmund vs Celtic

Staying in Germany but moving to the UEFA Champions League, Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi notched a 10 as his side demolished Scottish giants Celtic 7-1 in the second round of fixtures of Europe's top-tier cup competition.

It was short and very sweet for Adeyemi, he scored a hat-trick in the first half and wasn't needed in the second as Dortmund were already leading 5-1 at the break. On top of those goals, Adeyemi has chipped in with a couple in the Bundesliga this season too.

Karim Adeyemi stats vs Celtic
Troy Parrott for AZ Alkmaar vs Heerenveen

After years of being sent out on loan, Irish striker Troy Parrott moved from Tottenham permanently to AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie in the summer. Since that move, he's scored five goals in eight league matches for the Dutch club. 

Quite incredibly, four of his five league goals came in one match as AZ battered Heerenveen 9-1 on the 14th of September. After scoring before the break, Parrott bagged a hat-trick in the space of eight second-half minutes. Unsurprisingly, he walked away with a perfect 10 rating.

Kevin Denkey for Cercle Brugge vs St. Gallen

The UEFA Europa Conference League kicked off last week and the standout result of the opening round was Cercle Brugge's 6-2 win over St. Gallen. The Belgian club were powered to victory by Togolese striker Kevin Denkey who scored three of their six and assisted a further two to notch his perfect 10.

Denkey had a strong season for Cercle in 2023/24, scoring 27 league goals as the club qualified for Europe and he's already scored five in the Jupiler Pro League this season. One to keep an eye on, for sure.

Kevin Denkey ran riot against St. Gallen
Guido Burgstaller for Rapid Vienna vs Wisla

Staying in European cup competitions, Austrian club Rapid Vienna are also in the Conference League this season. However, they were in the Europa League qualification stage before that started. In the second phase of qualifiers, they had to get past Polish club Wisla Krakow. 

They managed to do that mostly thanks to thrashing their opponents 6-1 at home in the second leg. Veteran forward Guido Burgstaller was key to their win with a first-half hat-trick. He went off at the break with his job done and a perfect 10 in the bag.

Guido Burgstaller's recent seasons
Estevao for Palmeiras vs Cuiaba

Finishing up with a trip to Brazil, Palmeiras' rising star Estevao made a splash in the 24th round of Serie A in late August when he scored a brace and registered a perfect 10 rating in his side's 5-0 win over Cuiaba.

As it stands, Palmeiras are second in the league behind Botafogo and well in the hunt for the title. Estevao could be crucial in the next few weeks but if you think he might be on the verge of a big move to Europe, forget it, Chelsea already own him! The talented 17-year-old also made his senior debut for Brazil this year.

