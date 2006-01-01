Advertisement
Dortmund's Adeyemi and Duranville ruled out for several weeks with injury

Borussia Dortmund's Julien Duranville celebrates scoring a goal with Karim Adeyemi
Borussia Dortmund's Julien Duranville celebrates scoring a goal with Karim AdeyemiReuters / Cathrin Mueller
Borussia Dortmund will be without forwards Karim Adeyemi (22) and Julien Duranville (18) for several weeks after they both picked up injuries in Tuesday's 7-1 victory over Celtic in the Champions League, coach Nuri Sahin said on Friday.

The Ruhr Valley club earned their highest European win, with Germany international Adeyemi scoring a hat-trick before being taken off with a muscle injury and replaced by Belgium international Duranville, who also suffered an injury in that game.

"We will be without Karim and Julien (Duranville) for some time. They are expected to be back after the international break in mid-November," Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin told a press conference.

He said Gio Reyna, sidelined since last month, will also delay his comeback after suffering a setback in his own recovery.

Dortmund, in fifth place in the Bundesliga on 10 points, three behind leaders Bayern, travel to Union Berlin on Saturday, hoping to make it two league wins in a row for the first time this season.

Dortmund's upcoming fixtures
Dortmund's upcoming fixturesFlashscore

Sahin's team has struggled for consistency so far, suffering a 5-1 defeat by VfB Stuttgart two weeks ago before bouncing back with a 4-2 win over VfL Bochum and then cruising past Celtic.

"When something is supposed to grow together you need time," Sahin, in his first season in charge at Dortmund, said.

"Every day in this development is important. I am not looking for excuses.

"I know well how to rank the Celtic game. It is not that we are hugging each other saying 'we are the coolest' because we won 7-1.

"We are expected to deliver such performances every three days and if we win (on Saturday) then the world may look a bit cooler."

