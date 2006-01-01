Advertisement
  4. Bayern Munich face tough Frankfurt test after two games without a win

Bayern Munich face tough Frankfurt test after two games without a win

Kompany's side have suffered a dip in form
Kompany's side have suffered a dip in formDylan Martinez / Reuters
Bayern Munich face in-form hosts Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Sunday, looking to snap a two-game winless run in all competitions and get back on track.

Bayern's 1-0 loss at Aston Villa in the Champions League on Wednesday marked their first defeat of the season under Vincent Kompany, coming just days after a 1-1 home draw with domestic title holders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

The Belgian's team struggled to convert their chances against Villa with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer beaten in the 79th minute by Jhon Duran's sensational lob.

"What we have to learn from that game is that with a few per cent less you cannot win at this level," Bayern sports director Max Eberl said. "We did not succeed in making our chances count."

Bayern, including striker Harry Kane who has faced scathing reviews for his two last performances, now need to up their level against Eintracht, who have climbed to second place on 12 points, one point behind Bayern.

While it is far too early for the two most recent results to cause any real concern among Bayern bosses, Germany's record champions are desperate to reclaim the league crown after last season's domestic league and cup double by Leverkusen.

Dino Topmoeller's Eintracht, however, could prove a tough nut to crack. Following their season-opening loss to Borussia Dortmund, they have won their last four league games in a row.

Egypt forward and league-leading scorer Omar Marmoush has so far been key to their good start, with six goals and three assists in their five Bundesliga games.

Borussia Dortmund, who are in fifth place on 10 points and buoyed by Tuesday's 7-1 demolition of Celtic in the Champions League, travel to Union Berlin on Saturday hoping to provisionally close in on leaders Bayern.

"This pressing, this will to win possession must be our benchmark," said Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin after the win over Celtic. "With such pace and quality up front it will be difficult beat us."

His team, however, have struggled for consistency in the league, having failed so far to win back-to-back matches.

Leverkusen, fresh from their 1-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League, are fourth also on 10 points and next host promoted Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Fellow Champions League club RB Leipzig, in third place on 11, travel to Heidenheim on Sunday.

