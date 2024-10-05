Advertisement
Bayern's Kompany happy with performance after 3-3 draw in Frankfurt

Bayern's Michael Olise scored their third goal of the gameReuters / Kai Pfaffenbach
Bayern Munich conceded a late equaliser for a 3-3 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Sunday but despite being caught on the break three times Bayern coach Vincent Kompany (38) said he was happy with his team's effort.

Bayern have now failed to win any of their last three matches in all competitions after last week's draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen in the top flight and their midweek Champions League loss at Aston Villa.

"This was a tough game against a team that was second in the Bundesliga (before the match)," Kompany told a press conference after the points were shared in Frankfurt.

"When I look how the team worked and ran for each other it is a positive performance. We are all judged by results but my job is to see how we perform against some of the top teams in Germany and continue to improve.

"If we continue like this we will have a lot of wins," Kompany added.

Bayern enjoyed a strong start and took the lead before Eintracht struck twice to go 2-1 up.

The visitors increased the tempo again to move 3-2 in front with goals from Dayot Upamecano and Michael Olise before Omar Marmoush snatched a late equaliser for Eintracht with his second goal of the game.

All three Eintracht goals came from quick counter-attacks with the Bayern defence caught off guard.

"The way we approached the game I cannot say I am not proud of the team," said Kompany.

"I know you are all going to talk about the three goals that we conceded. We always have to improve things step by step."

"There are things that are not perfect but I have to focus on the things we did well," said the coach, in his first season at Bayern.

The Bavarians now have 14 points and lead the standings on goal difference ahead of RB Leipzig, who were 1-0 winners at Heidenheim earlier on Sunday. Eintracht are third on 13.

Check out the match report with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaOmar MarmoushMichael OliseDayot UpamecanoBayern MunichEintracht Frankfurt
