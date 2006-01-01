Advertisement
Bayern out to snap two-game winless run against Eintracht Frankfurt

Vincent Kompany has had a good start to his tenure with Bayern Munich
Vincent Kompany has had a good start to his tenure with Bayern MunichReuters / Dylan Martinez
Bayern Munich will look to beat hosts Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Sunday to get back on track after two matches without a win, coach Vincent Kompany (38) said on Saturday.

Bayern lost 1-0 at Aston Villain the Champions League on Wednesday for their first defeat of the season under Kompany, coming just days after a 1-1 home draw with domestic title holders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last week.

"It is a special game in Frankfurt against a very tough team," Kompany told a press conference. "They have a lot of young players with a lot of talent so the team can grow."

Bayern are in top spot in the Bundesliga with 13 points from five matches, with Frankfurt a point behind after winning their last four consecutive league matches.

"For us, it is a normal game. We have to get our points and keep going in the Bundesliga. I am only focused on the next game," Kompany said

"It is always important after every game, win or lose, to say the game is now behind us and now comes the next game. We have a lot to take into our next game and that should be the reason for our success in that next game."

Bayern and Frankfurt's recent meetings
Bayern will be without attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala, who will be out for some time with a hip injury after also having missed Wednesday's game.

He could be replaced by Leroy Sane, who recovered from surgery on a groin injury.

"We know how good and how important Jamal is for the club and Germany," Kompany said. "He is a young player and our total priority is to get him back fit and stay fit."

"We have a squad which we completely trust, each player, and Leroy is one of them," said Kompany.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

