Marmoush continues hot streak as Frankfurt leave it late to snatch point from Bayern

Omar Marmoush has nine goals in his last seven games

Omar Marmoush netted a 94th-minute equaliser as Eintracht Frankfurt twice came from behind to rescue a 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich at Deutsche Bank Park - extending their unbeaten run to seven matches across all competitions.

Vincent Kompany’s men started on the front foot as they looked to respond to a midweek defeat against Aston Villa, with Michael Olise firing wide inside the opening two minutes.

The Frenchman was a constant menace inside the opening quarter-hour, nearly opening the scoring in stunning style with a long-range curler that needed to be tipped over the bar.

From the subsequent corner, however, Bayern made no mistake. Thomas Müller was found in space at the back post, and he showed his trademark composure to square for Kim Min-Jae to slam home the opener.

It had been one-way traffic in the opening 20 minutes, making it all the more surprising when Frankfurt equalised against the run of play. Released in behind by Ansgar Knauff, the in-form Omar Marmoush buried a clinical finish past Manuel Neuer to net for the seventh time in the Bundesliga already this season.

The Egyptian turned provider 10 minutes before the break when the Eagles’ resurgence saw them take the lead, as he slotted in Hugo Ekitike after a clinical breakaway, allowing his strike partner to do the honours.

Deutsche Bank Park was in fine voice, but only for three minutes, as Bayern struck back almost immediately through Dayot Upamecano, who poked home after Frankfurt again failed to deliver with a corner into their box.

Eintract Frankfurt - Bayern Munich match stats Flashscore

That gave the Rekordmeister the momentum heading into the second half, and Olise capitalised by finally grabbing the goal his performance had deserved. Receiving a flick-on from Harry Kane, Olise worked a yard of space on the edge of the box and exquisitely found the far corner to restore the visitors’ lead.

Frankfurt had to be aware of the floodgates opening and were indebted to the alertness of goalkeeper Kauã Santos for keeping out Joshua Kimmich’s deceiving free-kick from the left wing.

Opportunities to strike back were scarce for the hosts, but they spurned a huge chance in the closing stages when Junior Dina Ebimbe failed to connect with Rasmus Kristensen’s low cross when the goal was at his mercy.

An incensed Dino Toppmoller must’ve thought the moment had passed, but Ebimbe redeemed himself by heading through for Marmoush to slot home his second of the afternoon and salvage a spectacular point for the Eagles.

There was still a scare to survive as Muller rattled the post at the death, ensuring Bayern’s winless run reached three matches across all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt)

