  4. Conference League Team of the Round: Chelsea duo shine as Denkey scores perfect 10

Kevin Denkey notched a perfect 10 rating in Cercle Brugge's big win
Flashscore has selected the 11 best players from the first round of Europe's third-tier competition according to our in-house match ratings. We have arranged the side in a 3-5-2 formation.

A striker that perhaps few people were aware of managed to claim a perfect 10 rating in the first round of the Conference League on Thursday thanks to a sensational performance.

What's more, Kevin Denkey was not the only Cercle Brugge player to make our team which also contains three Portuguese players, two of them from Chelsea. But who else made our Team of the Round? Find out below!

Team of the Round
Goalkeeper

Ognjen Cancarevic (Noah) 8.3

At the age of 35, Noah's goalkeeper of Serbian origin, Ognjen Cancarevic, was the main man in the first European success for the Armenian team as they kept a clean sheet against the Czech side Mlada Boleslav, winning 2-0.

Defence

Joao Correia (Paphos) 9.1

Portuguese Joao Correia plays in the defence for Paphos but against the Moldovan side Petrocub he made himself as dangerous as a striker, scoring two goals before being substituted in his side's impressive 4-1 win.

Renato Veiga (Chelsea) 9

Alongside Correia, another Portuguese makes our back three. Chelsea's 21-year-old Renato Veiga, who has not been used much in the league this season, scored the opener in the Blues' 4-2 victory over Gent. 

Blues coach Enzo Maresca will certainly have taken note of Veiga's performance on the left flank, which was further enhanced by an assist for his side's third.

Senou Coulibaly (Omonia) 8.3

Senegalese defender Senou Coulibaly, formerly of Dijon, had the merit of breaking the deadlock against Vikingur in the second half with a header from a corner.

After his goal, the Cypriot side then went on a rampage, crushing the Icelanders 4-0.

Midfield

Gary Magnee (Cercle Brugge) 8.8

It is difficult to say which of Gary Magnee's two goals was the best. The Cercle midfielder scored first with a right-footed volley of rare precision, then a close-range back-heel from an indirect free-kick in the box as his side thrashed St. Gallen 6-2.

Adrian Beck (Heidenheim) 8.8

German midfielder Adrain Beck, who has also played in Belgium and Scotland, scored Heidenheim's first goal in the Conference League, unlocking their home match against Olympia Ljubljana, which they went on to win 2-1.

Louis Schaub (Rapid Vienna) 8.5

Austrian Louis Schaub is a specialist in scoring big goals. Away at Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday, he scored two, one in each half as Rapid won 2-1.

One of his goals was a fantastic left-footed shot into the corner, unstoppable for the Turkish side's goalkeeper.

Valon Berisha (LASK) 8.5

Former Lazio man Valon Berisha was one of the key factors in LASK's 2-2 draw at home against Djurgarden.

After having broken the deadlock in the first half, Berisha was then substituted in the 55th minute when his side were leading 2-0, and that lead was surrendered after he went off.

Berisha played everywhere
Pedro Neto (Chelsea) 8.5

Pedro Neto also played for Lazio before moving to the Premier League, first to Wolverhampton and then to Chelsea, who bought him this summer for over €60 million.

Despite playing very little in the league so far, the Portuguese has not lost his flair. He scored a great goal on Thursday, one of the four the Londoners scored against Gent to get this European campaign off to the best possible start.

Attack

Kevin Denkey (Cercle Brugge) 10

Just like Karim Adeyemi in this week's Champions League Team of the Round, we also have a perfect 10 rating in this team. 23-year-old Kevin Denkey from Togo caught the eye in Cercle's 6-2 battering of St. Gallen. 

His rating came on the back of three goals and two assists, meaning the striker (who had three goals in his previous two league outings) was directly involved in five of his team's six goals. He is thus the current top scorer in the competition.

Kevin Denkey ran riot
Gustavo (Vitoria Guimaraes) 8.6

Brazilian striker Gustavo made his mark on Wednesday, leading Vitoria Guimaraes to a 3-1 victory over Celje in one of the round's two early matches. He scored the second goal and added an assist for his side's third as they got off to a winning start.

See all the Conference League scores here.

Mentions
