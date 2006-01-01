Who are the best Fantasy Premier League players going into Gameweek 7?

Cole Palmer walked off with the match ball after an almost perfect display for Chelsea against Brighton

In a weekend where some of Fantasy's biggest stars have favourable home fixtures - who are the must-have players ahead of Gameweek 7 according to Fantasy Football Hub?

Here are the best players for FPL Gameweek 7 using Fantasy Football Hub’s AI-predicted points. Each week we will pick out one player in each position for the upcoming gameweek and the best hidden gem. If you’re struggling to settle on which FPL move to make, get your AI-recommended transfers right here!

Defender: Gabriel vs Southampton (H) - 6.1 points

Despite losing their clean sheet to Leicester City last time out, the Arsenal defence remains attractive with three clean sheets to start the season. They’ve conceded just four goals in this period.

Centre-back Gabriel is the most appealing of their back line. The full-backs are to be avoided right now given a lack of certainty about who is the first choice. Between Gabriel and his partner in the middle William Saliba, Gabriel has the greater goal threat.

Gabriel vs Saliba stats Fantasy Hub

He has already scored two goals in this campaign and is among the most attacking defenders in the league, scoring from three big chances. Among defenders, Gabriel is top for both shots in the box and big chances this season. Arsenal excel at set-piece goals, with clinical dead-ball deliveries from Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice.

This week, Arsenal have an attractive home game against Southampton, who have scored just three goals this season, the fewest of any side in the Premier League. They’ve produced just three big chances in this time, making Arsenal heavy favourites for a clean sheet in this fixture.

Cole Palmer has become the standout midfielder in the game following his four goals in the win against Brighton, which made him the highest-scoring midfielder in the game. He now has ten goal involvements for the season and should be a key target for those managers currently owning Mohamed Salah.

Palmer has an attractive home game against Nottingham Forest next, a side who had their first defeat of the season last weekend. Chelsea are unstoppable on current form, scoring 15 goals to start the campaign, the most of any side this season. They have the upcoming fixtures to prosper further.

Palmer sits top among midfielders for big chances on goal this season with seven and we now know that he is Chelsea’s first-choice penalty taker under Enzo Maresca. It’s looking increasingly likely that he can replicate his scoring tallies from last season, shaking off the injury concerns from the early gameweeks of the season.

Palmer is the most bought player going into FPL Gameweek 7 and has the midweek off from European duties. Opponents Nottingham Forest have two clean sheets this season and they have been difficult to break down, conceding just nine big chances on their goal.

Cole Palmer stats this season Fantasy Hub

Forward: Erling Haaland vs Fulham (H) - 8.8 points

Despite heavy pressure from Arsenal and Chelsea assets, Erling Haaland holds the best AI prediction going into FPL Gameweek 7 by a whole point. The current Premier League top goalscorer goes into this one with an attractive home game against Fulham

Haaland has been unstoppable so far this season, with ten goals from six games and just the one blank last weekend away at Newcastle United. He’s scored in every game at the Etihad, with six goals in three as he continues to reap the rewards from having the summer off.

Haaland’s underlying data remains excellent, where he sits top for shots with 31, shots on target (21) and shots in the box (29), while Ollie Watkins moved ahead of him in Gameweek 6 with 11 big chances to Haaland’s 10. Haaland also has penalties in his locker, if we needed a further boost for his points potential.

Erling Haaland shots on target Fantasy Hub

Manchester City have an away trip in the Champions League this midweek as their schedule becomes more congested. Meanwhile, opponents Fulham have conceded just five goals in this campaign, with only eight big chances conceded. Rodri and De Bruyne will both miss this game through injury.

Hidden Gem: Leandro Trossard vs Southampton (H) - 5.6 points

Arsenal’s home game against Southampton is the most attractive of the weekend, with a clear disparity between the quality of the two opponents, and the Gunners having the home advantage. Midfielder Leandro Trossard is in less than 5% of sides.

The injury to Martin Odegaard has seen a tweak in Arsenal’s formation, with Trossard playing out of position as a central striker alongside Kai Havertz. Last time out he amassed two big chances from two shots on target and also made three key passes.

Leandro Trossard's upcoming fixtures Fantasy Hub

Arsenal had 36 shots on goal against Leicester City, scoring four, and that could have been so much more. Meanwhile, Southampton are without a clean sheet this season, conceding 12 goals in this time.

Expect a cricket score for this one!