Five-star Bayern Munich trounce sorry Bochum to move to summit of Bundesliga

Adam Clancy
INA FASSBENDER / AFP
Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga table with a 5-0 thrashing of basement boys Bochum, keeping just their second clean sheet in 16 away league games in the process.

It was actually Bochum - who sacked former manager Peter Zeidler in the week - who had the first big chance of the game, as Moritz Broschinski was clean through and knocked the ball past the onrushing Manuel Neuer, only for Kim Min-jae to clear off the line.

However, Bayern’s quality came through to give them the lead in the 16th minute, as Michael Olise’s sweet free-kick flew over the wall and into the net, leaving Patrick Drewes rooted to the spot.

Bochum continued to threaten though, as Broschinski’s deflected effort bounced just wide before Erhan Masovic flicked a near-post header just over from the resulting corner.

The hosts’ wastefulness would be ruthlessly punished by the Rekordmeister, who doubled their lead before half-time as Jamal Musiala’s header looped over Drewes from Joshua Kimmich’s delicately chipped free-kick.

Bochum - Bayern Munich match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

Bayern thought they had a third within 10 minutes of the restart, but Kingsley Coman’s strike was disallowed for offside.

Vincent Kompany’s men did not have to wait long though, as Musiala went on a mazy dribble before feeding Harry Kane, who slotted home his 15th goal in all competitions this term with his weaker left foot to put the contest beyond the beleaguered hosts. 

Substitute Leroy Sane then got in on the act with a trademark curler into the top corner - his 50th goal for the Bavarians, before Coman produced a similar strike on the opposite side that went in off the underside of the crossbar to take Bayern’s advantage to five.

Substitutes Leon Goretzka and Mathys Tel were denied by Drewes from close range late on, but it was a harsh lesson regardless for new Bochum manager Markus Feldhoff, whose side are still yet to taste victory in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Kompany will be pleased with another strong performance after a bruising UEFA Champions League defeat against Barcelona in midweek - they’ve now scored 13 goals across three league outings directly after European exploits this term.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

