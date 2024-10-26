Dortmund must get through tough period together, says coach Sahin after latest loss

Borussia Dortmund will need to work their way out of a tough situation following their 2-1 loss at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, and must create more scoring chances to be rewarded for their possession, said coach Nuri Sahin (36).

Dortmund's loss comes after Tuesday's 5-2 reverse away to Real Madrid where Sahin's team squandered a 2-0 lead in the Champions League.

The coach was sharply criticised for his substitutions at 2-0 in that game with Dortmund then conceding five goals in the second half.

Dortmund, Champions League finalists last season, have not won any of their four away games in the Bundesliga this season and remain in seventh place on 13 points after two defeats and a win in their last three league games.

"80% possession does not necessarily mean more chances. We just did not get into the danger area often enough," Sahin told a press conference.

The match stats StatsPerform

Dortmund had more than 70% possession throughout but hardly had any scoring opportunities for more than an hour after their 1-0 lead in the fourth minute.

"Fact is for 80% possession we had far too few chances. We need to work on creating more chances," Sahin said.

"Our squad is not without experience and I expect all of us together, players and coaches, to face this current situation and go through it together."

Dortmund are in action against VfL Wolfsburg in the German Cup on Tuesday but will likely be without defenders Julian Ryerson and Waldemar Anton and midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, with all three taken off injured in Augsburg.

"I don't think they will be available," Sahin said.