Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Dortmund must get through tough period together, says coach Sahin after latest loss

Dortmund must get through tough period together, says coach Sahin after latest loss

Reuters
Sahin's side are in poor form
Sahin's side are in poor formJuan Medina / Reuters
Borussia Dortmund will need to work their way out of a tough situation following their 2-1 loss at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, and must create more scoring chances to be rewarded for their possession, said coach Nuri Sahin (36).

Dortmund's loss comes after Tuesday's 5-2 reverse away to Real Madrid where Sahin's team squandered a 2-0 lead in the Champions League.

The coach was sharply criticised for his substitutions at 2-0 in that game with Dortmund then conceding five goals in the second half.

Dortmund, Champions League finalists last season, have not won any of their four away games in the Bundesliga this season and remain in seventh place on 13 points after two defeats and a win in their last three league games.

"80% possession does not necessarily mean more chances. We just did not get into the danger area often enough," Sahin told a press conference.

The match stats
The match statsStatsPerform

Dortmund had more than 70% possession throughout but hardly had any scoring opportunities for more than an hour after their 1-0 lead in the fourth minute.

"Fact is for 80% possession we had far too few chances. We need to work on creating more chances," Sahin said.

"Our squad is not without experience and I expect all of us together, players and coaches, to face this current situation and go through it together."

Dortmund are in action against VfL Wolfsburg in the German Cup on Tuesday but will likely be without defenders Julian Ryerson and Waldemar Anton and midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, with all three taken off injured in Augsburg.

"I don't think they will be available," Sahin said.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaDortmundNuri Sahin
Related Articles
Claude-Maurice nets brace as Augsburg stun Dortmund in comeback victory
Nuri Sahin and Dortmund desperate for first away win to get into winning flow
Mentality not enough to beat Real Madrid, says Dortmund coach Sahin
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Barca and Real Madrid level in El Clasico, Atalanta hit Verona for five
Updated
Brentford manager Thomas Frank left irritated despite late 4-3 win over Ipswich
Iraola pleased with Bournemouth's resilience after last-second comeback at Villa
Obi-Martin hits stunning 14-minute hat-trick on Man Utd academy debut
Brest continue good form with battling victory over Reims
Juve boss Motta admits Inter and Napoli favourites to win the Scudetto
Super-sub Beto rescues point for lacklustre Everton against Fulham in Premier League
Las Palmas earn second-straight LaLiga victory as they topple Girona
Werder Bremen score dramatic equaliser in added time to earn draw against Leverkusen
Emery lauds 'fantastic' Villa despite late disappointment against Bournemouth
Most Read
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min likely to miss away trip to Crystal Palace
Football Tracker: Barca and Real Madrid level in El Clasico, Atalanta hit Verona for five
Nigeria awarded 3-0 win over Libya after airport drama earlier this month
Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior on course to win first Ballon d'Or ahead of Rodri

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings