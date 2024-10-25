Advertisement
  Nuri Sahin and Dortmund desperate for first away win to get into winning flow

Nuri Sahin and Dortmund desperate for first away win to get into winning flow

Reuters
Borussia Dortmund's bumpy season start is part of the team's development and victory at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday could help them get into a winning rhythm, coach Nuri Sahin said on Friday.

Dortmund will be hoping to bounce back has from their frustrating 5-2 defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League after leading 2-0, and a first league win on the road would boost their confidence, the manager added.

"It has to work now with an away game win," Sahin told a press conference. "It is an important game. Especially with a look at the table where we need to stay in touch with the top spots.

"The demands we have set for ourselves mean we have to win away games. You cannot reach your goals without away wins."

Dortmund have not had back-to-back league victories so far this season and have won none of their Bundesliga games on the road.

Last season's Champions League finalists have dropped to seventh place in the standings on 13 points, four off the top and leaders Bayern Munich.

"Our demand is to get the three points and finally to reward ourselves on the road (on Saturday)," Sahin said.

The coach was heavily criticised after Tuesday's loss in Spain for his tactical substitutions with his team 2-0 up that led them to concede five goals in thirty minutes in the second half.

"(After Real) we need to keep working, remain clear. Every day every match, every training session is important to progress. We will keep going down that road," Sahin said.

"When you hit this flow it will be easier. We are not in that flow yet. It is a bit bumpy but have to accept it. Hopefully tomorrow it will work out."

