Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Mentality not enough to beat Real Madrid, says Dortmund coach Sahin

Mentality not enough to beat Real Madrid, says Dortmund coach Sahin

Borussia Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin during the press conference
Borussia Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin during the press conferenceReuters / Juan Medina
Borussia Dortmund will need more than just a strong mindset when they visit champions Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, coach Nuri Sahin (36) said as last year's two finalists meet again in the competition's new league phase.

Real won their 15th European Cup in June at Wembley with Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr. scoring late to claim a 2-0 victory over a Dortmund team who had threatened an upset win after dominating the first hour.

"Mentality only is not enough to survive against Real Madrid, especially in this stadium, against the champions of this competition," Sahin told a press conference on Monday.

"We need everything tomorrow. We need a lot of quality, a lot of self-confidence, mentality of course and also, as we say in Germany, game luck.

"The game has to go our way, so only mentality will not be enough - but of course without mentality we have absolutely no chance here."

Dortmund maintained a winning start to the competition with a home 7-1 thrashing of Celtic earlier this month after they picked up a 3-0 win at Club Brugge in their opening fixture.

They currently lead the standings on six points with an impressive goal difference of nine.

Recent meetings
Recent meetingsFlashscore

"It's only possible (to continue this way) as a collective against this team," Sahin added.

"The lads know what we have planned for tomorrow. We want to be brave and build on the last two games in the Champions League."

Sahin, who played for both clubs, will visit Bernabeu for the first time as a coach following his appointment last summer. The former Turkey midfielder was Edin Terzic's assistant manager at the club prior to that.

"(Being back at the Santiago Bernabeu) means a lot to me because it was always my dream to play one day for Real Madrid. My son was born in this beautiful city, and I have him with me (here)," Sahin said.

"Now I have the privilege to be tomorrow on the sideline with my childhood club against one of my biggest dreams, so it means a lot to me.

"Even if it was not that long that I played for Real Madrid, it will always remain special for me. Not only for footballing reasons but also family-wise, it's a fantastic thing to be here."

Sahin was signed by Real from Dortmund in May 2011 before he was sent to Liverpool on loan a year later. He went back to Dortmund in early 2013, initially also on a loan deal, before the club made his return permanent in April 2014.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueNuri SahinReal MadridDortmund
Related Articles
Simmering Bellingham set for Dortmund reunion in Champions League
Carlo Ancelotti wants goals over pressing from Kylian Mbappe
Klopp's 'aura' will boost Red Bull, says RB Leipzig head coach Rose
Show more
Football
Wood the hero as Nottingham Forest claim slender win over Crystal Palace
Las Palmas come back to beat 10-man Valencia in battle of LaLiga strugglers
Mota stars as Monza stun Verona to notch first Serie A win in style
Girona to assess reserve players amid injury crisis ahead of Slovan Bratislava clash
Neymar returns to action after year out for Al Hilal in Asian Champions League
Updated
Juventus determined to excel in Europe and Italy, says coach Thiago Motta
No Guler joy for Juventus fans as hacked account leads to confusion
Milan's Leao and Hernandez back in lineup as team named to face Brugge
Most Read
Djokovic reportedly withdraws from Paris Masters, doubtful for ATP Finals
Neymar returns to action after year out for Al Hilal in Asian Champions League
Football Tracker: Inter edge Roma, Marseille & Barcelona both score five in big wins
Tommy Paul joins Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as 2024 three-time title winner

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings