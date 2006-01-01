Klopp's 'aura' will boost Red Bull, says RB Leipzig head coach Rose

RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose (48) said Jurgen Klopp (57), who has been appointed head of football at parent company Red Bull, had the "expertise and aura" to boost the club.

Former Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Mainz boss Klopp is set to start a new role as head of football operations at Red Bull, which owns the RB Leipzig, Salzburg and New York clubs, from 2025.

Rose, who played under Klopp at Mainz for six years and has previously spoken about his influence on his coaching career, said his addition was "a real bonus and a great signing".

"His aura and expertise will benefit and help us," Rose told the Bundesliga website.

"He didn't just win titles but also went through tough times.

"We were relegated at Mainz. He didn't win the title in his first or second year at Dortmund.

"Even at Liverpool, he had to go about working on developing things, putting together a squad that suited him. And that paid off in the end."

Klopp won back-to-back Bundesliga titles with Dortmund before moving to Liverpool. At the Reds, Klopp won several major trophies, including the Champions League and Premier League.

Leipzig host Klopp's former side Liverpool, now managed by Arne Slot, in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"I think everyone knows who Kloppo is," added Rose. "I've got a good feeling about it."

Klopp's appointment has however caused controversy, particularly in Germany where some fans are critical of the energy drink brand's ownership of Leipzig, as well as multi-club models in general.