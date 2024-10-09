Jurgen Klopp appointed Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull in first job after Liverpool

German coach Jurgen Klopp (57) has been appointed Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull, owners of several clubs including RB Leipzig, the company said on Wednesday, in his first job since leaving Liverpool earlier this year.

Jurgen Klopp will take up the position on January 1st, 2025 and will be responsible for the Group's global football activities. In addition to the clubs in Leipzig and Salzburg, Red Bull also operates teams in New York, Brazil and Japan.

Red Bull initially left a SID enquiry on the subject unanswered this morning. According to Sky, Klopp has also agreed to an exit clause that allows him to opt out of his contract for the role of German national team coach.

"After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this," Klopp said in a statement.

"The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not."

Klopp retired last May after almost nine successful years at Liverpool FC, having previously coached Borussia Dortmund and FSV Mainz 05. After leaving Liverpool, he had announced a break from club football - in his new role, he would not be working for Red Bull on a day-to-day basis.

"He will provide strategic vision, supporting individual sporting directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy," Red Bull said.

Klopp will also support the organisation’s global scouting operation, and contribute to the training and development of coaches.

"I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more," Klopp said.

The driving force behind the coup for the group is said to be Oliver Mintzlaff, who worked for many years as a manager at RB Leipzig and is now responsible for Red Bull's sports projects.