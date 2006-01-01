Liverpool chiefs concerned as contract talks with senior trio stalling

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool contracts are set to expire next summer

Liverpool are struggling to make progress over new contract talks with Mohamed Salah (32), Trent Alexander-Arnold (26) and Virgil van Dijk (33).

The Times says talks have been held with the agents of all three players, but little movement has been made.

The senior trio are now all inside the final year of their current deals, so leaving Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk free to discuss pre-contract terms with foreign clubs in January.

And it's suggested Liverpool are admitting reaching an agreement - or even common ground - is proving difficult with each player.

However, the Reds did secure an agreement with Jarell Quansah yesterday over a new contract.