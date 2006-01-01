Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Liverpool chiefs concerned as contract talks with senior trio stalling

Liverpool chiefs concerned as contract talks with senior trio stalling

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool contracts are set to expire next summer
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool contracts are set to expire next summerShaun Botterill / Getty Images via AFP
Liverpool are struggling to make progress over new contract talks with Mohamed Salah (32), Trent Alexander-Arnold (26) and Virgil van Dijk (33).

The Times says talks have been held with the agents of all three players, but little movement has been made.

The senior trio are now all inside the final year of their current deals, so leaving Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk free to discuss pre-contract terms with foreign clubs in January.

And it's suggested Liverpool are admitting reaching an agreement - or even common ground - is proving difficult with each player.

However, the Reds did secure an agreement with Jarell Quansah yesterday over a new contract.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTrent Alexander-ArnoldVirgil van DijkMohamed SalahLiverpoolTransfer News
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Liverpool and Man Utd track Bremer as Arsenal hatch Vlahovic plan
Liverpool's Slot grateful for Alexander-Arnold support in Klopp succession
Liverpool's Van Dijk says Nunez needs to 'stay calm' after breaking drought
Show more
Football
Liverpool defender Konate would support player strike to ease workload
Prolific Japan set sights on Saudi Arabia as top teams clash in key World Cup qualifiers
Manchester United's Maguire sidelined for a few weeks after injury at Villa
Chelsea and Nottingham Forest charged by FA for pitchside melee
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray extend lead at top as Samsunspor enter equation
Spanish great Andres Iniesta leaves indelible legacy after retirement
Manchester City accuse Premier League of 'misleading' claims after legal case
EXCLUSIVE: Barry Otieno quits as FKF CEO to ‘pursue other opportunities’
Updated
How the Socceroos uniquely amplify Australia’s lesser-heard voices
Most Read
Italian banned for 10 matches for racist abuse of Wolves striker Hwang
Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit enough to play for Real Madrid
Andres Iniesta confirms retirement from football with touching video
Kane given all clear for Nations League, Konsa, Mainoo & Gibbs-White out of England squad

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings