Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Liverpool's Van Dijk says Nunez needs to 'stay calm' after breaking drought

Liverpool's Van Dijk says Nunez needs to 'stay calm' after breaking drought

Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring Liverpool's third goal against Bournemouth at Anfield
Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring Liverpool's third goal against Bournemouth at AnfieldPaul Ellis / AFP
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk (33) has urged Darwin Nunez (25) to "stay calm" after the Uruguay international broke his long goal drought for the Anfield side.

Nunez scored his first goal in 15 matches in Saturday's 3-0 win over Bournemouth and appeared tearful after his brilliant finish.

The forward is hoping for a fresh start under new head coach Arne Slot after losing his place in the team in the final months of Jurgen Klopp's reign.

He deleted all Liverpool-related photographs from his social media accounts and admitted negative comments about his form had affected him.

Van Dijk has urged his teammate to keep his feet on the ground.

"For him, coming into a club like Liverpool with the price tag (a potential £85 million club record) there is always going to be pressure to produce week in, week out and he is trying to do that but it is not always that easy," said the Dutchman.

"Now it is time for him to stay calm and I think, in my opinion, he has been doing that much better and the manager is busy with him a lot and us as players and we just have to keep him close to us and keep going.

"He started (against Bournemouth) but he might not start the next game and we want him to be consistent and keep doing it and doing it when he comes on and when he starts.

"That's the main thing - don't get dragged into the positivity and then the low of the negativity or you will be dizzy at a certain point.

"Consistency is the key. I think he shouldn't get carried away - but he won't - and now is the time for him to recover and focus on the next opportunity he gets. That's football."

Slot has spoken about the need for Nunez to improve the defensive side of his game in order to be more of an asset to the side, who are second in the Premier League after four wins in their opening five games.

Van Dijk believes the South American is beginning to show glimpses of that.

"He got a chance to be the starting striker and he worked very hard for that goal but he worked hard defensively when we didn't have the ball and those are the things that we need from the whole team," he said.

"The fans love him for his work rate, his directness and what he brings to the table and he got rewarded for the hard work he did with a good goal but we want him to be consistent and keep doing it and I am confident he will be fine."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueVirgil van DijkDarwin NunezLiverpoolBournemouth
Related Articles
Arne Slot hails aggressive Liverpool after Bournemouth drubbing
Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez on scoresheet as Liverpool cruise to win over Bournemouth
Slot assures Nunez will he will 'get his chance' despite no starts
Show more
Football
Lopetegui ready to learn from mistakes ahead of League Cup trip to Liverpool
Inter midfielder Barella out for at least two games with thigh injury
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray make title statement with imperious win at Fenerbahce
Erik ten Hag says expanded schedules make injuries 'almost unavoidable'
Barcelona boss Flick backing keeper Pena to cover for injured Ter Stegen
Mikel Arteta stands by Arsenal's defensive tactics after Manchester City clash
Rodri absence would be an ominous blow for Manchester City in title race
The Calcio Comment: Fonseca safe for now as his 'new' AC Milan stun Inter
Arsenal defender Gabriel fires fresh message at Haaland and Manchester City
Liverpool's Slot grateful for Alexander-Arnold support in Klopp succession
Most Read
Manchester City's Rodri 'out for season' after ACL injury against Arsenal
Serie A game between Atalanta and Como postponed after downpour
Wright blasts Manchester City's Haaland for throwing ball at Arsenal's Gabriel
Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen set to miss season after knee operation

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings