  4. Slot assures Nunez will he will 'get his chance' despite no starts

Slot assures Nunez will he will 'get his chance' despite no starts

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool FC reacts
Darwin Nunez of Liverpool FC reactsČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Giuseppe Maffia / Profimedia
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has spoken about Darwin Nunez (25) in his latest press conference and how his fitness and performances are getting better and better.

Nunez has not started a game so far this season as Slot prefers Diogo Jota over the Uruguayan, who has been limited to coming off the bench for small cameos without any goal contributions to so far.

Slot spoke about how the striker is working incredibly hard behind the scenes and how he will earn his chance very soon. 

"Same like all the others. Work really hard and then the goals will come. I think that's also what he did when he came in against AC Milan.

"First of all you come in for the team and then as a result of that attackers score goals or assist and that's also what happened to Cody (Gakpo).

"But it happened before with Lucho (Luis Diaz) and with Mo (Salah) and with Diogo (Jota). If you play in a team like Liverpool you will always score your goals or get your assists.  

"But for me it's mainly about the work we do without the ball and that they can score goals and assist I know. That's the same with Darwin.

"He will get his chance in the near future. We play a lot of games and I think he's fitter and fitter now (and) understands day by day better what we expect from him. But (he's) in competition with Diogo, who in my and our opinion has done really well in the last games.”

The Dutchman also spoke on the confidence of Nunez and how it has not been knocked since returning from the Copa América in the summer.

"No, I think he came back with a lot of confidence from the Copa America. (He) scored some good goals. Darwin always has confidence and he has every right to have this confidence because everywhere he played he always scored goals.

"As a striker sometimes you have a few games that you don't score and then all of a sudden you score a lot.

"As long as he brings his work-rate in for the team and we bring him enough in positions I'm 100 per cent sure he or Diogo or one of the others will score goals.”

Follow the Premier League with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueDarwin NunezLiverpoolDiogo Jota
