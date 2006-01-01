Advertisement
  4. Alisson doubtful for Liverpool's clash with Bournemouth due to muscle injury

Alisson is doubtful for the weekend
Alisson is doubtful for the weekendMarco Luzzani / Getty Images via AFP
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson (31) is doubtful for their Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday due to a muscle injury, manager Arne Slot said on Friday.

"Alisson is still a doubt if he can train today, so let's wait (to see) if he can train," Slot told reporters.

"If he can't, he probably won't play as well.

"He has a slight issue with one of his muscles, and we wonder if this game is coming too early or not."

Slot added the Brazilian felt the injury before Tuesday's 3-1 Champions League victory over AC Milan, and then aggravated it during the game.

"Now we have to wait and see if he's ready to be in goal (on Saturday) or we have to wait a few extra days."

Caoimhin Kelleher, who played the majority of pre-season for Liverpool with Alisson busy at the Copa America, would replace the Brazilian.

Alisson has conceded just two goals in five games in all competitions this season, with Liverpool enjoying a good start under new manager Slot.

They are fourth in the league table after four games, trailing leaders Manchester City by three points, and dominated AC Milan in their win at San Siro in their return to the Champions League after a year's absence from Europe's top competition.

Harvey Elliott is expected to be the only other absentee for the Reds on Saturday at Anfield.

Bournemouth, who have lost 11 of their 14 Premier League matches against Liverpool, are 11th in the table on five points.

Follow the Premier League with Flashscore.

