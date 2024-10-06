Advertisement
  4. Clinical Openda helps Leipzig edge past Heidenheim as unbeaten streak continues

Openda was the hero for Leipzig
Openda was the hero for LeipzigČTK / DPA / Harry Langer
RB Leipzig extended the longest ongoing unbeaten streak of any top-flight side in Germany, as they edged Heidenheim 1-0 at the Voith-Arena to make it 17 straight Bundesliga games without a loss (W11, D6).

In a meeting of the Bundesliga’s top defensive teams, boasting a league-high seven clean sheets between them this term, Leipzig set the tone early, pressing for a quick breakthrough.

Loïs Openda narrowly missed connecting with Benjamin Šeško’s cross at point-blank range, and Heidenheim held firm, determined to keep Marco Rose’s unbeaten Roten Bullen at bay.

With just one clean sheet across their last 16 away league games, the visitors proceeded cautiously.

Still, it was Frank Schmidt’s men who had more to worry about, given that all six of their domestic games this season had been won by the team scoring first, as Xavi Simons forced a brilliant close-range save from goalkeeper Kevin Müller in the last clear chance before the break.

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

Šeško, who had shown promise with a few half-chances in the first half, believed he had broken the deadlock shortly early in the second with a neat header into the near post. However, his effort was swiftly ruled out by referee Sascha Stegemann for a foul in the build-up, giving Heidenheim a brief reprieve.

Their relief was short-lived, though, as Leipzig finally struck first blood before the hour mark – Openda clinically firing a first-time shot into the bottom corner after Antonio Nusa’s precise pass inside the area.

What ensued was relentless pressure from Heidenheim, as they nearly equalised when Jan Schoppner’s thumping effort rattled the crossbar, before Péter Gulácsi showcased his reflexes with brilliant saves in the latter minutes to ultimately seal Leipzig’s ninth unbeaten league game away from home.

Frank Schmidt’s outfit is the only current Bundesliga club that Leipzig can boast a 100% record against in the top flight, as the hosts remain without a H2H home victory since March 2015.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Loïs Openda (RB Leipzig)

Check out the match summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballHeidenheimRB LeipzigLois OpendaBundesliga
