Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Red Bull linked with Paris FC deal after Jurgen Klopp appointment

Red Bull linked with Paris FC deal after Jurgen Klopp appointment

Jurgen Klopp, pictured attending the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games this summer
Jurgen Klopp, pictured attending the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games this summerDean Mouhtaropoulos / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Just hours after former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was named as the head of Red Bull's football operations, the energy drinks giant was Wednesday linked with a takeover bid for French second division side Paris FC.

According to a source with knowledge of the matter, talks are underway between the club and Red Bull as well as the Arnault family who own the LVMH luxury brand company.

The Arnault family and Paris FC refused to comment when quizzed by AFP.

President of Paris FC since 2012, businessman and majority shareholder Pierre Ferracci, 72, has already expressed his desire to hand over the reins.

Paris FC, overshadowed by Qatari-owned PSG in the French capital, are currently on top of Ligue 2 in France.

Austrian company Red Bull already own the RB Leipzig, Salzburg and New York football clubs and run the Red Bull team of reigning Formula One champion team of Max Verstappen.

Mentions
FootballRB LeipzigJurgen KloppSalzburgLiverpoolParis FC
Related Articles
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson out for six weeks with hamstring injury
Jurgen Klopp appointed Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull in first job after Liverpool
Updated
Liverpool defender Konate would support player strike to ease workload
Show more
Football
John Stones to captain England against Greece with Harry Kane starting on the bench
Ex-Sheffield United defender George Baldock found dead aged 31
Updated
Saudi Pro League edge good for Senegal team, says Sadio Mane
Depleted Brazil brace for must-win World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru
Bayern Munich power to Women's Champions League win over Arsenal
Amad Diallo withdraws from Ivory Coast squad due to illness
Luciano Spalletti believes Italy can become a great team again
Domenico Tedesco confident in Belgium's 'new generation' ahead of Italy showdown
EXCLUSIVE: Michael Olunga urges Kenyans to stop negativity ahead of Cameroon AFCON Qualifier
Most Read
Jurgen Klopp appointed Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull in first job after Liverpool
Tiafoe apologises for swearing at umpire in furious rant after loss in Shanghai
Flashback: Remembering the career of Australian striker Mark Viduka
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Paolini sail through in China, Goffin stuns Zverev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings