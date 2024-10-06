Red Bull linked with Paris FC deal after Jurgen Klopp appointment

Just hours after former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was named as the head of Red Bull's football operations, the energy drinks giant was Wednesday linked with a takeover bid for French second division side Paris FC.

According to a source with knowledge of the matter, talks are underway between the club and Red Bull as well as the Arnault family who own the LVMH luxury brand company.

The Arnault family and Paris FC refused to comment when quizzed by AFP.

President of Paris FC since 2012, businessman and majority shareholder Pierre Ferracci, 72, has already expressed his desire to hand over the reins.

Paris FC, overshadowed by Qatari-owned PSG in the French capital, are currently on top of Ligue 2 in France.

Austrian company Red Bull already own the RB Leipzig, Salzburg and New York football clubs and run the Red Bull team of reigning Formula One champion team of Max Verstappen.