Late Guirassy goal gives Dortmund crucial win against St. Pauli

Borussia Dortmund kept their 100% home record this season rolling with Serhou Guirassy’s winner handing them a 2-1 victory over Bundesliga new boys FC St. Pauli, extending their unbeaten on Friday night on home turf to a remarkable 39 successive outings.

A welcome return to the Westfalenstadion – where Dortmund had recorded each of their three Bundesliga wins this season – was made slightly uneasier by the fact that tonight’s opponents cruised to a 3-0 success against Freiburg on their last road trip, in what was their first top-flight victory in over 13 years.

The hosts still should have edged in front with Guirassy unable to beat Nikola Vasilj one-on-one, before Dapo Afolayan raced away up the other end, only for his shot to be blocked by a timely sliding challenge from Ramy Bensebaini.

Match stats Statsperform

That chance ignited a spell of joy for St. Pauli, culminating with an eruption of the Gästeblock when Morgan Guilavogui touched in Eric Smith’s inswinging free kick, although the strike was subsequently chalked off for offside.

And the misfortune didn’t end there for the visitors, as Dortmund snatched the half-time lead for themselves through Bensebaini, who added to his winner for Algeria in the week with a superbly directed header to guide Pascal Groß’s cross inside the far post.

Bensebaini (L) opened the scoring Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Alexander Blessin would no doubt have felt hard done by at the break given his side’s positive first-half performance, but Dortmund did more to justify their lead with big chances for Guirassy and Donyell Malen left unconverted.

Not having the two-goal lead they had held in each of their Bundesliga home games so far left things in the balance, however, and it only took a moment of magic to see the away side on level terms.

Centre-back Eric Smith met a cleared ball well outside of the area and struck a thunderous half-volley into the top corner of Gregor Kobel’s net.

St. Pauli celebrate Smith's equaliser ČTK / AP / Martin Meissner

As deserving as St. Pauli had been of that equaliser, Dortmund ultimately proved why they are so hard to beat in the Ruhrpott.

Just a couple of minutes later, substitute Jamie Gittens beat his man and looped a cross into the six-yard box, where Guirassy towered above Karol Mets to nod in the winner.

St. Pauli have still never left the Westfalenstadion as the winning side, while Dortmund take a provisional top-four position ahead of the rest of the weekend’s action with an eighth consecutive home victory in all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Dortmund)

