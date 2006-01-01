Advertisement
Bayern Munich bosses pleased with attacking style but top spot in danger

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer celebrates after winning the Bundesliga
Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer celebrates after winning the BundesligaLeonhard Simon / Reuters
Bayern Munich have gone three games without a win in all competitions and a slip-up against last season's runners-up VfB Stuttgart in the league on Saturday could see them overhauled at the top.

Vincent Kompany's team have been far from convincing in recent weeks, having lost to Aston Villa in the Champions League and drawn twice in a row in the Bundesliga.

They will need to quickly turn things around, starting with Saturday's clash, with a busy match schedule ahead including a trip to Barcelona next week in the Champions League.

But Kompany, who took over this season, enjoys the full backing of club bosses.

"We are extremely happy with our coach," Bayern president Herbert Hainer told Bavarian broadcaster BR.

"Because we play extremely attractive football. We had not seen that in the past few years at Bayern.

"On Sunday in Frankfurt (against Eintracht) it was dominant football we had not seen for a long time."

The Bavarians, who have the league's best attack with 20 goals from six games, came back from 2-1 down against Eintracht before conceding a stoppage-time equaliser for a 3-3 draw.

"Yes, unfortunately, we did not win but that will come," Hainer said.

"I have no fear because with our style of play, we will win matches. We could have won against Aston Villa and against Eintracht Frankfurt."

The Bundesliga table
The Bundesliga tableFlashscore

Bayern are top on 14 points, ahead of RB Leipzig, who travel to Mainz 05 on Saturday, on goal difference.

Last season's champions Bayer Leverkusen have an equally tough task on Saturday against visitors Frankfurt, whose fine form has seen them move into third place, a point behind the leaders.

Leverkusen, last season's domestic double winners, have also drawn their last two league games despite leading in both.

Xabi Alonso's team are fifth on 11 points and have already lost last season's air of invincibility when they won both domestic trophies without a single defeat.

Their defence has conceded an average of two goals per league game so far and they will now come up against the league's in-form striker Omar Marmoush, who has netted eight times so far to top the Bundesliga scorers' list.

Borussia Dortmund can provisionally gain ground with a win over struggling St Pauli on Friday.

Dortmund are without back-to-back wins in the Bundesliga so far and have dropped to seventh on 10 points. They will be keen to get a victory under their belts ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game at Real Madrid.

Follow the Bundesliga with Flashscore.

