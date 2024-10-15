Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz suffers ankle injury on international duty

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz suffers ankle injury on international duty

Updated
Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz Reuters / Thilo Schmuelgen
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz (21) sustained a capsular injury to his right ankle while on international duty with Germany, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Tuesday.

Wirtz suffered the injury during Germany's 1-0 home victory over the Netherlands in their Nations League Group A3 match on Monday, where he was substituted by Leverkusen teammate Robert Andrich late in the first half.

The win secured the Germans a spot in the quarter-finals.

He underwent an MRI scan on Tuesday and is receiving treatment at Leverkusen, the club said. It is unclear when Wirtz will return to training, leaving him doubtful for Saturday's Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Champions Leverkusen are fifth in the league standings on 11 points from six games, three points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Xabi Alonso's side visit French side Brest in the Champions League four days after hosting Frankfurt.

Follow their Bundesliga clash with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaFlorian WirtzRobert AndrichBayer LeverkusenEintracht FrankfurtBayern MunichBrest
Related Articles
Bayern's Kompany happy with performance after 3-3 draw in Frankfurt
Marmoush continues hot streak as Frankfurt leave it late to snatch point from Bayern
Bayern out to snap two-game winless run against Eintracht Frankfurt
Show more
Football
Mbappe 'shocked' to see name linked to Swedish rape investigation
Australia end Japan's winning run as South Korea down Iraq in thriller
Updated
Thomas Tuchel reportedly agrees deal to become next England manager
Updated
Injuries cost top leagues 732 million euros last season with Bundesliga worst hit
Former Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder goes on trial for sexual assault
Sadio Mane seals Senegal finals place but Ghana face uphill battle
Bayern handed major boost as Jamal Musiala and Dayot Upamecano return to training
Superstar Kylian Mbappe's golden boy image takes a hit amid negative headlines
France match against Israel to go ahead with fans allowed to attend
Most Read
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria after airport debacle
Super Eagles return to Nigeria after harrowing experience in Libya
One of sport's greatest warriors, mortal man Rafael Nadal couldn't beat Father Time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings