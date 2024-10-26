Advertisement
  4. Claude-Maurice nets brace as Augsburg stun Dortmund in comeback victory

Claude-Maurice nets brace as Augsburg stun Dortmund in comeback victory

Fabio Duarte
Claude Maurice celebrates for Augsburg
Claude Maurice celebrates for AugsburgSEBASTIAN WIDMANN / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Borussia Dortmund’s search for a first away Bundesliga victory this season continues after surrendering the lead to Augsburg, who emerged 2-1 winners at the WWK Arena.

Needing a response after a demoralising 5-2 UEFA Champions League defeat in which they threw away a two-goal half-time advantage over Real Madrid, Dortmund got off to the best possible start here.

Some neat interplay between Donyell Malen and Serhou Guirassy culminated with the Dutch international receiving a threaded ball in the area, allowing him to stroke a first-time finish beyond Nediljko Labrovic to hand BVB their first away lead in the Bundesliga this season. 

Having lost each of their three previous Bundesliga matches following midweek European games, an early goal was just what was needed to settle the nerves.

With 25 minutes on the clock, the visitors appeared to be in full control of the contest, dominating possession and keeping Augsburg at bay.

However, against the run of play, a cheap turnover allowed Alexis Claude-Maurice to take aim from range, picking out the bottom corner with a bouncing strike that evaded Gregor Kobel’s outstretched arm.

That goal did little to change the pattern of play, as BVB continued to apply pressure on the hosts’ backline, albeit without much success as the half-time whistle blew.

Augsburg - Borussia Dortmund match stats
Augsburg - Borussia Dortmund match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Brought on for the second half, Emre Can played an unwanted role in the game’s third goal shortly after the restart, deflecting an Augsburg cross into the path of Claude-Maurice, who directed a swerving first-time shot inside the far post from the edge of the box. Nuri Sahin’s side were looking short on ideas in the second period, with opportunities few and far between until Jamie Gittens lashed an effort wide of the post 10 minutes from time.

For all their possession, Dortmund were unable to carve out clear-cut chances with any real regularity, ultimately falling to defeat as debutant Almugera Kabar was sent off for a second yellow card deep into stoppage time.

A fourth H2H victory in 28 matches (D7, L17) sees Jess Thorup’s Augsburg climb to 11th in the Bundesliga standings, claiming only their third league win of the campaign.

Still winless on the road, Dortmund remain seventh for the time being, though they’re likely to lose further ground on the European places directly above them.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alexis Claude-Maurice (Augsburg)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaAugsburgDortmund
