Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Werder Bremen score dramatic equaliser in added time to earn draw against Leverkusen

Werder Bremen score dramatic equaliser in added time to earn draw against Leverkusen

Anthony Tomas
Boniface celebrates goal
Boniface celebrates goal STUART FRANKLIN/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE/Getty Images via AFP
Bayer Leverkusen fell to a third draw in five Bundesliga games after Romano Schmid’s (24) 90th minute equaliser earned Werder Bremen a 2-2 draw.

Leverkusen beat Werder twice last season by a combined 8-0 score, but any expectations the visitors had of another walkover were given a reality check on 14 minutes when Marvin Ducksch was sent through on goal, yet his attempted lob over Lukas Hradecky lacked power, allowing the goalkeeper to make the save.

Ducksch was not done there, though, five minutes later he received a pass on the edge of the box, and sent a curling effort towards the top corner, which Hradecky had to be at full stretch to save.

The champions failed to register a shot on target until the 30th minute, but it was the only one they needed to get themselves in front.

A low cross from the right from Jeremie Frimpong was inch-perfect for Victor Boniface, who had the simple task of tapping in his sixth of the league campaign to give his side the half-time lead.

Having been held away at Brest in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, Xabi Alonso’s men were intent on wrapping up the three points at Weserstadion, but Boniface and Florian Wirtz were both denied by Michael Zetterer either side of the hour mark.

Those saves kept Bremen in it, and when Ducksch caught a deflected cross sweetly on the half-volley with 20 minutes remaining they thought they were level, but Hradecky was equal to it.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

However, five minutes later Die Grun-Weilen were level, as Leverkusen failed to clear their lines and Julián Malatini looped the ball to Ducksch, who gave Hradecky no chance with his clinical header, meaning the Werder fans could celebrate a home goal for the first time this season.

Their joy, though, lasted all of three minutes, as Leverkusen restored their lead thanks to Robert Andrich’s deflected cross being hammered into his own net by Felix Agu.

That looked to be enough for Die Werkself, until the 90th minute, when the away defence afforded Romano Schmid space at the edge of the box, and he took aim and beat Hradecky with a fierce strike.

Leverkusen go nine matches unbeaten but have drawn four of their last six. The late equaliser was positive, but Ole Werner’s men have now won two of their last 11 at home.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marvin Ducksch (Werder Bremen)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaWerder BremenBayer Leverkusen
Related Articles
Xabi Alonso says improving Boniface could make Leverkusen squad for Werder game
Leverkusen winger Amine Adli to miss rest of 2024 with leg injury
Bayer Leverkusen's Boniface set to miss Champions League match after car crash
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Barcelona thrash Real in second half El Clasico demolition
Updated
Lille leave it late to earn tense Derby du Nord victory over Lens
Lewandowski and Yamal lead Barcelona as Catalans batter arch rivals Real Madrid
Awesome Atalanta hit Verona for six after scintillating first-half display
Schedule taking toll on Girona after Las Palmas loss admits manager Michel
Leverkusen boss Alonso admits side paid price for soft defending in Bremen draw
Brentford manager Thomas Frank left irritated despite late 4-3 win over Ipswich
Iraola pleased with Bournemouth's resilience after last-second comeback at Villa
Obi-Martin hits stunning 14-minute hat-trick on Man Utd academy debut
Brest continue good form with battling victory over Reims
Most Read
Football Tracker: Barcelona thrash Real in second half El Clasico demolition
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min likely to miss away trip to Crystal Palace
Nigeria awarded 3-0 win over Libya after airport drama earlier this month
Hansi Flick praises Barcelona unity ahead of crunch Real Madrid clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings