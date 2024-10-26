Werder Bremen score dramatic equaliser in added time to earn draw against Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen fell to a third draw in five Bundesliga games after Romano Schmid’s (24) 90th minute equaliser earned Werder Bremen a 2-2 draw.

Leverkusen beat Werder twice last season by a combined 8-0 score, but any expectations the visitors had of another walkover were given a reality check on 14 minutes when Marvin Ducksch was sent through on goal, yet his attempted lob over Lukas Hradecky lacked power, allowing the goalkeeper to make the save.

Ducksch was not done there, though, five minutes later he received a pass on the edge of the box, and sent a curling effort towards the top corner, which Hradecky had to be at full stretch to save.

The champions failed to register a shot on target until the 30th minute, but it was the only one they needed to get themselves in front.

A low cross from the right from Jeremie Frimpong was inch-perfect for Victor Boniface, who had the simple task of tapping in his sixth of the league campaign to give his side the half-time lead.

Having been held away at Brest in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, Xabi Alonso’s men were intent on wrapping up the three points at Weserstadion, but Boniface and Florian Wirtz were both denied by Michael Zetterer either side of the hour mark.

Those saves kept Bremen in it, and when Ducksch caught a deflected cross sweetly on the half-volley with 20 minutes remaining they thought they were level, but Hradecky was equal to it.

However, five minutes later Die Grun-Weilen were level, as Leverkusen failed to clear their lines and Julián Malatini looped the ball to Ducksch, who gave Hradecky no chance with his clinical header, meaning the Werder fans could celebrate a home goal for the first time this season.

Their joy, though, lasted all of three minutes, as Leverkusen restored their lead thanks to Robert Andrich’s deflected cross being hammered into his own net by Felix Agu.

That looked to be enough for Die Werkself, until the 90th minute, when the away defence afforded Romano Schmid space at the edge of the box, and he took aim and beat Hradecky with a fierce strike.

Leverkusen go nine matches unbeaten but have drawn four of their last six. The late equaliser was positive, but Ole Werner’s men have now won two of their last 11 at home.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marvin Ducksch (Werder Bremen)

