Leverkusen winger Amine Adli to miss rest of 2024 with leg injury

Amine Adli (right) leaves the field injured during the match against Brest

Bayer Leverkusen winger Amine Adli (24) will be missing until January as he undergoes surgery for a leg fracture sustained in Wednesday's Champions League draw at Brest.

The reigning Bundesliga champions confirmed the diagnosis in a statement on Thursday, with the Moroccan to go under the knife later in the day.

The forward, who came on midway through the second half of the game against the French club, left the pitch just 18 minutes later, clearly in pain after a tackle.

Leverkusen confirmed Adli had suffered "a fracture of his left fibula" and after surgery would be out until "January 2025".

After the 1-1 draw in France, Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said "we are sad for Amine, it doesn't look good," adding the injury was "the worst news of the day."

His absence comes at an especially bad time for Leverkusen who have five games in the next 16 days.

Adli has played in each of Leverkusen's 11 matches in all competitions this year.