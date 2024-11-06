Besiktas strike late to sink valiant Malmo to build form in Europa League group phase

Ernest Muci and Semih Kilicsoy struck late to lead Besiktas to their first-ever home win over Malmo as Kara Kartallar notched a 2-1 UEFA Europa League (UEL) victory at Tupras Stadium.

Few chances came in the opening stages between Besiktas and Malmo, with both sides cautious about dropping more UEL points and falling behind the play-off places.

Eventually, after an 18-minute deadlock, Sergio Peña grew impatient and sent a bobbling shot into the arms of Mert Günok. That sighter drew Besiktas out of their shell but the hosts were some way off scoring for an eighth consecutive game when Muci’s 30-yard effort was guided wide by Ricardo Friedrich.

Despite the cagey nature of the first period, Malmo did carve out a big opportunity when Isaac Kiese Thelin poked a deflected cross towards goal from close range, only for Mert Gunok to steer the attempt clear of danger.

Looking to win for a seventh time in nine visits in Turkey, the Swedish side ended strongly before the break and Erik Botheim’s curling strike had Günok beaten before it grazed the crossbar.

As they did two weeks ago during a 1-0 smash-and-grab victory against Olympique Lyonnais, Besiktas soaked up the pressure and waited for their chance to pounce on the counter-attack.

Yet again, the strategy almost paid off on the hour mark when Rafa Silva suddenly burst into the area and tested Friedrich with a low drive, while Joao Mario’s follow-up attempt was also kept out by the Malmo goalkeeper.

Ultimately, Di blae didn’t heed the warning shots and Besiktas broke the deadlock as Muçi arrived late into the penalty area to side-foot Jonas Svensson’s cross into the net. Kilicsoy wrapped up the three points by drifting past his marker and finding the bottom corner from a tight angle.

Malmö pulled a late goal back as Soren Rieks tapped home in the final minute of stoppage time but it came too late to spark a comeback.

Beşiktaş bided their time before striking to devastating effect late in Istanbul and back-to-back wins in the UEL for the first time since September 2018 helped Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side to climb up to 14th in the standings.

Malmo lacked a cutting edge earlier in this contest and the Swedish champions continue to struggle at UEL level as Di blae suffered their ninth defeat in 10.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ernest Muci (Besiktas)

