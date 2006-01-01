Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Gymnastics
  3. Biles hunts 10th Olympic medal in vault showdown with Brazil's Andrade

Biles hunts 10th Olympic medal in vault showdown with Brazil's Andrade

Simone Biles already has two gold medals in Paris
Simone Biles already has two gold medals in ParisReuters
Simone Biles (29) will be chasing her third gold medal of the Paris Games on Saturday as she faces off in the vault final with Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade (25), the only gymnast to ever "stress out" the American superstar.

Fans in the Bercy Arena will be on the lookout for Andrade’s unprecedented triple-twisting Yurchenko vault, which she has yet to debut at the Games. This vault would bring Andrade’s scoring potential significantly closer to Biles’.

“She's way too close. I've never had an athlete that close, so it definitely put me on my toes,” Biles told reporters on Thursday after holding off Andrade in the all-around final to secure gold.

“I'm getting uncomfortable, guys. I don’t like that feeling. I was stressing!”

Andrade has already edged Biles in a major competition, when Biles fell on her Yurchenko double pike in the vault final at last year’s world championships, losing to Andrade by two-tenths of a point.

Biles will become the third most-decorated female gymnast with 10 Olympic medals should she vault her way to the medal podium, as expected.

The male gymnasts will on Saturday contest the floor exercise and pommel horse, the latter of which could feature the most exciting battle for gold among all the apparatus finals.

The starting list for the pommel horse is stacked with talent, as the top three qualifiers share a combined 12 Olympic and World medals on the apparatus, eight of them gold.

Max Whitlock, who took home gold in the event in Rio and Tokyo, qualified in third as the 31-year-old was edged in the standings by Rhys McClenaghan and Stephen Nedoroscik, both 25.

McClenaghan is eyeing Ireland’s first Olympic gymnastics medal after faltering in the pommel final in Tokyo, and viral U.S. sensation Nedoroscik will chase his second Games medal after clinching a US team bronze with his action-packed routine.

Pommel horse is often compared with women’s balance beam since falls can come easily. Two men that qualified within 0.2 point of the leader, including Ukraine’s Oleg Verniaiev, could capitalise on any errors from the top gymnasts.

Britain’s Jake Jarman qualified in first place on the floor exercise, but China’s Zhang Boheng, who trailed Jarman by half a point in the preliminaries, will be seeking redemption after costly errors on the apparatus, including a fall onto his head during the all-around final that forced him to settle for silver behind Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka.

Mentions
GymnasticsAndrade RebecaBiles SimoneOlympic Games
Related Articles
Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade poised to soar in Olympic women's vault final
Simone Biles seeks more Olympic gymnastics glory as athletics kicks off in Paris
US president Joe Biden congratulates 'trailblazer' Simone Biles for Olympic gold
Show more
Gymnastics
Paris Olympics roundup: Glory for Leon Marchand, Cheptegei claims 10,000 metre gold
Olympics roundup: Andy Murray exits stage left, Simone Biles puts on heroic display
Simone Biles clinches sixth Olympic gold at all-around final
Olympic Highlights Day Six: Gymnasts set to make records as Andy Murray swansong goes on
Japan's Oka edges Zhang to win all-around gold medal in thrilling contest
Simone Biles claps back at former teammate after ‘lazy’ accusations
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Czech Republic win mixed doubles gold, France book football semi-final spot
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham agree Fullkrug deal, Le Normand joins Atletico Madrid
France showdown with Argentina spices up men's Olympic football tournament
Novak Djokovic faces Olympics fitness battle after knee injury scare

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings