  Flashscore News
  Football
  Boca Juniors appoint Fernando Gago as new head coach

Boca Juniors appoint Fernando Gago as new head coach

Gago has returned to the team where he made his senior debut in 2004
Gago has returned to the team where he made his senior debut in 2004REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian
Boca Juniors have appointed Fernando Gago (38) as their new head coach, the club announced on Monday, with the former Argentina international returning to the team where he made his senior debut in 2004.

Gago replaces Diego Martinez, who resigned last month after three consecutive defeats in Argentina's top flight.

"Gago signed his contract with Boca and is the new Xeneize coach. Welcome home, Fernando," Boca wrote on X.

The former defensive midfielder had spells with Real Madrid, Roma and Valencia before returning to Argentine football in 2013 to play for Boca once again. He ended his playing career with Velez Sarsfield.

As a manager, he led Racing Club to the Argentine Champions Trophy and the International Super Cup after a spell at Aldosivi de Mar del Plata.

Gago, who took over at Chivas in December, had said on Thursday he would leave the Mexican club.

