France coach Deschamps' trust in Kolo Muani rewarded in win over Belgium

Kolo Muani has four goals in as many games for France

France coach Didier Deschamps (55) praised match-winner Randal Kolo Muani (25) after the striker's double led his side to a 2-1 victory away to Belgium in their Nations League A Group 2 clash on Monday as they put one foot in the quarter-finals.

Kolo Muani netted a penalty and second-half header as France held off the lively home side and finished the match with 10 men following a second booking for captain Aurelien Tchouameni.

Kolo Muani has been a rare starter for Paris Saint-Germain this season but has four goals in as many games for France.

"He's interesting, he's radiant," Deschamps told TF1. "He is confident and has a very specific profile where in his runs with the ball there is presence. He is a good header and with us he is very often successful."

Belgium dominated the opening exchanges and would have opened the scoring if Youri Tielemans had not missed a penalty.

"We were shaken for the first 20 to 25 minutes where they (Belgium) put in a lot of intensity, while we made a lot of technical errors," Deschamps added. "When we were able to find solutions going forward, it was better for us.

"We had to shake them (the players) up. In relation to what we said, and what the players had said, it's mostly the mistakes, we had to calm down.

"We had to go forward and press well. Of course, they had chances, but so did we in the second half. We're happy to win this match, especially with 10 men."

France were without talisman Kylian Mbappe, who chose to skip their latest Nations league matches, and had several less experienced players in the lineup, which made the win all the more pleasing for Deschamps.

"It's a young team that doesn't have a lot of experience," he said. "There was seriousness and enthusiasm (for this match). It's better to win these kind of games."

Italy lead the group with 10 points from four games ahead of France on nine while Belgium have four. The top two qualify for the quarter-finals that will be played in March next year.