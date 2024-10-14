Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. France coach Deschamps' trust in Kolo Muani rewarded in win over Belgium

France coach Deschamps' trust in Kolo Muani rewarded in win over Belgium

Kolo Muani has four goals in as many games for France
Kolo Muani has four goals in as many games for FranceREUTERS / Yves Herman
France coach Didier Deschamps (55) praised match-winner Randal Kolo Muani (25) after the striker's double led his side to a 2-1 victory away to Belgium in their Nations League A Group 2 clash on Monday as they put one foot in the quarter-finals.

Kolo Muani netted a penalty and second-half header as France held off the lively home side and finished the match with 10 men following a second booking for captain Aurelien Tchouameni.

Kolo Muani has been a rare starter for Paris Saint-Germain this season but has four goals in as many games for France.

"He's interesting, he's radiant," Deschamps told TF1. "He is confident and has a very specific profile where in his runs with the ball there is presence. He is a good header and with us he is very often successful."

Belgium dominated the opening exchanges and would have opened the scoring if Youri Tielemans had not missed a penalty.

"We were shaken for the first 20 to 25 minutes where they (Belgium) put in a lot of intensity, while we made a lot of technical errors," Deschamps added. "When we were able to find solutions going forward, it was better for us.

"We had to shake them (the players) up. In relation to what we said, and what the players had said, it's mostly the mistakes, we had to calm down.

"We had to go forward and press well. Of course, they had chances, but so did we in the second half. We're happy to win this match, especially with 10 men."

France were without talisman Kylian Mbappe, who chose to skip their latest Nations league matches, and had several less experienced players in the lineup, which made the win all the more pleasing for Deschamps.

"It's a young team that doesn't have a lot of experience," he said. "There was seriousness and enthusiasm (for this match). It's better to win these kind of games."

Italy lead the group with 10 points from four games ahead of France on nine while Belgium have four. The top two qualify for the quarter-finals that will be played in March next year.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueFranceBelgiumRandal Kolo Muani
Related Articles
Kolo Muani brace earns France tough Nations League win over Belgium
France coach Deschamps expecting fired-up Belgium in Nations League clash
Motivated Belgium hope to end long wait for competitive France win
Show more
Football
Boca Juniors appoint Fernando Gago as new head coach
EXCLUSIVE: Raymond Verheijen on coaching career, player welfare & controversial comments
Julian Nagelsmann lauds 'supercharged' Germany's 'best half of the year'
Cameroon and Algeria seal Africa Cup of Nations finals places
Updated
Italy all but seal Nations League quarter-final berth with crushing victory over Israel
Carsley open to England hiring a foreign manager amid Guardiola links
'Unique' Ronaldo 'an example to everyone' as Portugal arrive in Scotland
Harry Wilson helps Wales swat aside Montenegro in Nations League
Most Read
Nigeria boycott AFCON qualifying match against Libya after 'inhumane treatment'
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
From the Special One to the Crying One: The Mourinho show in Turkey
Nick Kyrgios vows to 'shut up' doubters with December comeback

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings