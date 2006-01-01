Advertisement
France coach Deschamps expecting fired-up Belgium in Nations League clash

France coach Didier Deschamps
France coach Didier Deschamps
France coach Didier Deschamps (55) said on Sunday that his side were bracing for an especially intense encounter when they travel to face Belgium in their Nations League Group A2 clash on Monday.

The Belgians are aiming for their first competitive victory over their neighbours in 43 years, having last beaten France in a World Cup qualifier in 1981.

Since then, Belgium have had two victories over the French in friendlies, the most recent in 2015 when they won 4-3 away.

The Belgians are three points adrift of group leaders Italy and two behind second-placed France at the midway point, with a top-two finish essential to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

A home loss to France coupled with an expected Italian victory over Israel could all but dash their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages with two rounds left to play.

"We will have a motivated Belgian team like they always are, but even more so on Monday. There’s definitely a rivalry," Deschamps told reporters on Sunday.

"We face each other often in competitions, but not so much in friendlies. We often meet in decisive matches.

"So there’s a rivalry since we are neighbours, but not animosity and no bad blood because the players know each other."

"I’m not convinced our past wins give us a psychological edge. It is history... and the players aren’t the same either."

Les Bleus thrashed Israel 4-1 in Budapest while Belgium earned a 2-2 draw in Italy on Thursday, having been two goals behind inside 24 minutes.

Belgium are without midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and forward Romelu Lukaku for the France game after they asked not to be considered for this international window.

France are missing talisman Kylian Mbappe, who is facing criticism at home for not taking part in the games against Israel and Belgium while being fit to play for Real Madrid.

Mbappe's Real teammate Aurelien Tchouameni will retain the France captaincy after taking the armband in his absence.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueFranceBelgiumKylian MbappeKevin De BruyneRomelu LukakuAurelien Tchouameni
