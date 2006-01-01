Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Trossard aiming to fill De Bruyne's boots for Belgium in Nations League

Trossard aiming to fill De Bruyne's boots for Belgium in Nations League

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard has been in fine form
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard has been in fine formReuters / Dylan Martinez
Belgium attacker Leandro Trossard (29) is hoping to take his club form with Arsenal to the national team after returning to the squad for the Nations League matches against Italy and France over the next week.

Trossard is expected to fill the pivotal midfield role that injured Kevin De Bruyne usually plays for the Group A2 matches in Rome on Thursday and then home to France on Monday.

"That hasn't been discussed with the coach yet, but that will become clear today or tomorrow," Trossard told a press conference on Tuesday.

"I don't know yet what position I will play but it's always nice to be played in your best position. At the European Championship, for example, I had to fill many roles."

Trossard said he prefers being on the left side of the attack but Jeremy Doku is expected to fill that role for Belgium. In the absence of De Bruyne, Trossard looks set to be used centrally by coach Domenico Tedesco.

At Arsenal in recent matches, after injury to captain Martin Odegaard, he has played successfully as a second attacker alongside Kai Havertz.

"I feel good, yes," Trossard said. "Is this my best form ever? I dare not say but I think I’m performing quite consistently at Arsenal."

Trossard is back in the squad after a surprise omission for last month’s Nations League games against Israel and France.

Tedesco had called him beforehand to ask him to sit out the pair of matches.

"He said he knew my qualities, wanted to try out new guys and give them some experience. The Nations League offers the opportunity for that. I agreed to that. It was a good agreement."

Follow the Nations League here.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueBelgiumLeandro TrossardKevin De BruyneFranceItalyArsenal
